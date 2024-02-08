Taylor Swift Era's Tour Film Landing On Disney+: Date, Time And Extras

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film is coming to Disney+. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film is coming out on Disney+ in a matter of weeks! Here’s when it’s available, how much it costs and which songs will be the surprise additions.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film is getting a permanent streaming home on Disney+, for fans to watch on a loop as they re-live the show or wait for Taylor to come to their home country on tour.

It’s said to be ‘the concert film in its entirety for the first time’ and will include ‘Cardigan’ as well as four additional acoustic songs that weren’t featured in the cinema film or the video-on-demand rental.

When does The Eras Tour film come out? What songs are the surprise additions? And what time does The Eras Tour come out on Disney+?

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour film is coming out on Disney+. Picture: Getty

When does The Eras Tour film come out on Disney+?

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour comes out on Disney+ on March 15th, just over a month before Taylor’s surprise album 'Tortured Poets Department' comes out on 19th April.

Announcing the news, Disney’s CEO Bob Iger said: “The Eras Tour has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences whenever they want, exclusively on Disney+.”

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (2023) is coming to Disney+. Picture: Alamy

What time does The Eras Tour film come out on Disney+?

Disney+ typically releases new content at 12am PT, which is 3am ET and 8am for those in the UK.

Will Eras Tour be free on Disney+?

You’ll just need to be a Disney Plus subscriber to access The Eras Tour film, which starts at £4.99 per month if you select the standard service with ads. If you select the standard subscription it’s £7.99 and the premium subscription is £10.99.

In the past, Disney Plus has charged a surplus on top of subscriptions to access exclusive films, but this isn’t the case for The Eras Tour as it’s been available to rent on video-on-demand services since December.

Taylor Swift to release extended version of The Eras Tour

Which surprise songs will be on The Eras Tour film on Disney+?

It’s not been confirmed which surprise acoustic songs will be included in The Eras Tour film on Disney+, but fans think they’ve figured out what they are based on the three concerts in LA that were filmed for the concert movie.

They were:

‘Death By A Thousand Cuts’

‘Maroon’

‘You Are In Love’

‘I Can See You’

When Taylor announced the movie’s release on Disney+, days after confirming her 11th studio album, she called the week ‘the best kind of chaos.’

She wrote: “This week is truly the best kind of chaos. I’m thrilled to let you know I’ve found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be @disneyplus. For the first time we’ll be showing the entire concert (including 'cardigan', plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!) and I’m calling it, huge shock, 'Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)'. Available starting March 15 which is actually very soon.”

Taylor’s concert film was shot at at the SoFi Stadium in LA in August. Upon its release it quickly became the highest-grossing concert film in history.

