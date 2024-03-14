What Time Does Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Come Out On Disney+?

14 March 2024, 17:14

The Eras Tour is coming to Disney+
The Eras Tour is coming to Disney+. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert is coming to Disney Plus – here’s what time it comes out in your country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) is about to come out on Disney Plus, sorting out all our Friday night and weekend plans.

With a set list that spans all her eras, hence the name The Eras Tour, from ‘Fearless’ to ‘Midnights’, Swifties are prepared to stay up into the early hours to finally watch Taylor’s three-hour concert – two hours 49 minutes to be precise – which includes a few surprise acoustic songs too of course.

But what times does the Taylor Swift concert film come out in your country, when can you watch the Eras Tour on Disney Plus? Here's when you need to be seated on your feet and ready for the concert of the year.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is coming to Disney+
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is coming to Disney+. Picture: Alamy

What time is the Eras Tour movie coming out on Disney Plus?

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour film will come out on Disney+ at 6pm Pacific Time and 9pm Eastern Time tonight (Thursday 14th March) for US viewers. For those in the UK, The Eras Tour will be released on Disney+ at 1am on Friday 15th March.

If you’re willing to stay up into the early hours on Friday morning, you can throw yourself your own little Eras Tour party, especially as Taylor’s not due to bring her concert to the UK until June.

Taylor’s coming to Wembley Stadium on 21st, 22nd and 23rd June and again in August on the 15th, 16th, 17th, 19th and 20th.

Although The Eras Tour Film is the same show as Taylor’s international tour, the Disney+ version, aka Taylor’s version, is different in that it has four surprise songs included in the concert, the acoustic tracks Taylor performed during her LA shows last year when the film was recorded.

Taylor Swift broke records with The Eras Tour concert movie
Taylor Swift broke records with The Eras Tour concert movie. Picture: Getty

These surprise songs are ‘Cardigan’, ‘Maroon’, ‘Death By A Thousand Cuts’ and ‘You Are In Love’.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour raked in over $260million (£204m) at the global box office when it was released in cinemas in October, making it the highest-grossing concert film to date.

Taylor Swift to release extended version of The Eras Tour

In December, on her birthday, Taylor made it available to watch on-demand for a price and from 15th March it’s finally available to stream on a platform a lot of fans already have access to, Disney+.

The Eras Tour is Taylor’s sixth concert movie!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Disney+ is set to release Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

What Are The Acoustic Songs On Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film On Disney+?

Here's everything you need to know about Married at First Sight's Jack Dunkley

Jack From MAFS Australia: Age, Job, Ex-Girlfriend And More

The show started with 13 celebrity housemates

Who's Been Evicted From Celebrity Big Brother?

Jedward have spoken out against Louis Walsh after his comments on Celebrity Big brother

Jedward Hit Back At Louis Walsh Calling Them 'Vile' On Celebrity Big Brother

The Australian brothers have both taken part in the MAFS experiment

Who Is MAFS Australia's Jayden's Brother Mitch?

Are MAFS couple Jack and Tori still together?

Are Tori And Jack From MAFS Australia Still Together?

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film is coming to Disney+

Taylor Swift Era's Tour Film Landing On Disney+: Date, Trailer And More

Bradley Riches opened up about his autism on Celebrity Big Brother

Everything Heartstopper Star Bradley Riches Has Said About His Autism

Bradley Riches still considerably new to the acting world

Celebrity Big Brother’s Bradley Riches Fact File: Age, Height And His Role In Saltburn

The Kardashians series five will come out in the spring

The Kardashians Season Five – Release Date, Trailer And Latest News

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits