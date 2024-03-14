What Time Does Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Come Out On Disney+?

The Eras Tour is coming to Disney+. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert is coming to Disney Plus – here’s what time it comes out in your country.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) is about to come out on Disney Plus, sorting out all our Friday night and weekend plans.

With a set list that spans all her eras, hence the name The Eras Tour, from ‘Fearless’ to ‘Midnights’, Swifties are prepared to stay up into the early hours to finally watch Taylor’s three-hour concert – two hours 49 minutes to be precise – which includes a few surprise acoustic songs too of course.

But what times does the Taylor Swift concert film come out in your country, when can you watch the Eras Tour on Disney Plus? Here's when you need to be seated on your feet and ready for the concert of the year.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is coming to Disney+. Picture: Alamy

What time is the Eras Tour movie coming out on Disney Plus?

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour film will come out on Disney+ at 6pm Pacific Time and 9pm Eastern Time tonight (Thursday 14th March) for US viewers. For those in the UK, The Eras Tour will be released on Disney+ at 1am on Friday 15th March.

If you’re willing to stay up into the early hours on Friday morning, you can throw yourself your own little Eras Tour party, especially as Taylor’s not due to bring her concert to the UK until June.

Taylor’s coming to Wembley Stadium on 21st, 22nd and 23rd June and again in August on the 15th, 16th, 17th, 19th and 20th.

Although The Eras Tour Film is the same show as Taylor’s international tour, the Disney+ version, aka Taylor’s version, is different in that it has four surprise songs included in the concert, the acoustic tracks Taylor performed during her LA shows last year when the film was recorded.

Taylor Swift broke records with The Eras Tour concert movie. Picture: Getty

These surprise songs are ‘Cardigan’, ‘Maroon’, ‘Death By A Thousand Cuts’ and ‘You Are In Love’.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour raked in over $260million (£204m) at the global box office when it was released in cinemas in October, making it the highest-grossing concert film to date.

Taylor Swift to release extended version of The Eras Tour

In December, on her birthday, Taylor made it available to watch on-demand for a price and from 15th March it’s finally available to stream on a platform a lot of fans already have access to, Disney+.

The Eras Tour is Taylor’s sixth concert movie!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.