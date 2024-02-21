Can You Still Get Taylor Swift Eras Tour Tickets?

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour continues until December 2024. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

If you're wondering, 'Can I still get tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour this year?' we have the answer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift has been a superhuman pop star travelling the entire world for her Eras World Tour and still making it back to the US for her boyfriend Travis Kelce's football games.

The Eras Tour began in March 2023 and isn't set to end until December 2024 and it even had it's own blockbuster film. If you've made it one of Taylor's shows in the past year you've been a part of pop culture history.

We've loved seeing all of Tay's outfits and tributes to her past eras as she travels from places like Tokyo and Melbourne to perform her hits. From Taylor changing her lyrics for Travis Kelce to all of Sabrina Carpenter's 'Nonsense' outros we don't blame you if you're ticketless and feeling huge fomo.

As the 'Midnights' singer makes her way through more tour dates ready to take on the UK this summer lots of Swifties will be desperate to know if they can still get tickets, especially since her new album ‘Tortured Poets Department' will be out by the time she takes on Wembley.

Taylor Swift performing on The Eras Tour in Melbourne, Australia. Picture: Getty

Can you still get tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in 2024?

We hate to break it to you Swfities but nope, you won't be able to get tickets for the Eras Tour because, unsurprisingly, Taylor's shows are all sold out. Despite sites like Ticketmaster showing 'low' or 'limited' availability all of her tickets are gone.

Even after the 'Blank Space' singer added extra London dates to the UK leg of her tour it's impossible to get tickets, there just are too many fans and there isn't enough stadium capacity to fit you all in. But for anyone that's missed out don't panic, because you'll be able to see the entire show on Disney+ soon.

Taylor Swift to release extended version of The Eras Tour

Is Taylor Swift's Eras Tour sold out in the UK?

So, you already know the drill, yep, Taylor's Era Tour is sold out worldwide so that means every UK date too. All the tickets flew off the shelf very quickly with some reports saying Wembley was sold out within 14 minutes of the tickets going on sale.

Unfortunately, if you've not already purchased tickets the only way you'll be able to enjoy Tay's set now will be to watch the concert film which was shot at at the SoFi Stadium in LA in August. It might not give you all the vibes of Tay singing 'London Boy' to a crowd of wild Brits in London but it's still a pretty magical watch.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.