Can You Still Get Tickets For Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour?

Is it too late to get your hands on Olivia Rodrigo tickets? Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

If you're wondering 'Can I still get tickets For Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Tour 2024?' we have the answer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After selling out her first ever world tour in record time, Olivia Rodrigo fans were more than excited to see that this time around she is doing bigger venues and even more dates.

The GUTS World tour officially starts on February 23rd in Palm Springs and is set to come to an end on August 17th in Inglewood. Altogether the 'get him back!' singer is putting on 77 shows this year across North America and Europe, but could you be at one of them?

She'll be performing her hit-filled set list across the UK in venues like The O2 Arena London and The Co-Op Live in Manchester.

Tickets for her world tour went on sale in 2023, so as we get closer to the start of the tour you'd be right to fear that most of the tickets are gone.

Olivia Rodrigo performed on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

Can you still get tickets For Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Tour 2024?

Unfortunately not. Despite sites like Ticketmaster advertising some of the dates as 'low' and 'limited availability' it seems there aren't any tickets left for the GUTS tour.

Olivia stuck to her word when she promised there'd be more tours after fans were left disappointed that 'Sour' tickets sold out so fast back in 2021 but that hasn't stopped 'GUTS' tickets from flying off the shelves.

Throughout February 2024, Capital are giving away tickets to see the likes of the Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo so winning could be your way in. See our page for all the details on February For The Fans.

Olivia Rodrigo breaks down her lyrics

For her debut tour she had chosen smaller venues as she said she didn't want to "skip any steps" after being shot into the spotlight with her hit 'Drivers License'.

The former Disney star kick starts her tour at the end of this month, finishing the UK leg in the second-highest seating capacity of any indoor venue in the United Kingdom, The O2 Arena.

The GUTS 2024 tour has 77 shows and 10 of them will be held here in the UK across major cities Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and London. If you've already got tickets, count yourself as lucky!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.