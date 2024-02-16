Can You Still Get Tickets For Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour?

16 February 2024, 14:49 | Updated: 16 February 2024, 15:18

Is it too late to get your hands on Olivia Rodrigo tickets?
Is it too late to get your hands on Olivia Rodrigo tickets? Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

If you're wondering 'Can I still get tickets For Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Tour 2024?' we have the answer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After selling out her first ever world tour in record time, Olivia Rodrigo fans were more than excited to see that this time around she is doing bigger venues and even more dates.

The GUTS World tour officially starts on February 23rd in Palm Springs and is set to come to an end on August 17th in Inglewood. Altogether the 'get him back!' singer is putting on 77 shows this year across North America and Europe, but could you be at one of them?

She'll be performing her hit-filled set list across the UK in venues like The O2 Arena London and The Co-Op Live in Manchester.

Tickets for her world tour went on sale in 2023, so as we get closer to the start of the tour you'd be right to fear that most of the tickets are gone.

Olivia Rodrigo performed on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles
Olivia Rodrigo performed on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

Can you still get tickets For Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Tour 2024?

Unfortunately not. Despite sites like Ticketmaster advertising some of the dates as 'low' and 'limited availability' it seems there aren't any tickets left for the GUTS tour.

Olivia stuck to her word when she promised there'd be more tours after fans were left disappointed that 'Sour' tickets sold out so fast back in 2021 but that hasn't stopped 'GUTS' tickets from flying off the shelves.

Throughout February 2024, Capital are giving away tickets to see the likes of the Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo so winning could be your way in. See our page for all the details on February For The Fans.

Olivia Rodrigo breaks down her lyrics

For her debut tour she had chosen smaller venues as she said she didn't want to "skip any steps" after being shot into the spotlight with her hit 'Drivers License'.

The former Disney star kick starts her tour at the end of this month, finishing the UK leg in the second-highest seating capacity of any indoor venue in the United Kingdom, The O2 Arena.

The GUTS 2024 tour has 77 shows and 10 of them will be held here in the UK across major cities Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and London. If you've already got tickets, count yourself as lucky!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift announced 'Dead Poets Department'

What Is Taylor Swift ‘Tortured Poets Department’? When It Comes Out And What's On The Track List

Here's the full list of every artist performing at the BRITs 2024.

Who's Performing At The BRIT Awards 2024?

Anton delivered a heart felt speech to Georgia H

How Anton Won Over Love Island Viewers Again With Georgia Harrison Speech

TV & Film

Zendaya's red carpet outfit at the Dune Part 2 world premiere broke the internet

The Reactions To Zendaya’s Dune Premiere Look Are As Iconic As The Metal Suit Itself

Here's the real reason why Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer split after Love Island

The Reason Love Island 2018 Winners Dani Dyer And Jack Fincham Split

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour sells out across Europe and the UK

When Is Taylor Swift's Eras Tour In The UK?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Love Island: The Morning After

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Red Flags

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits