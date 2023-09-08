Is Olivia Rodrigo Going On Tour? The Updates So Far

Olivia Rodrigo shares old footage of herself performing

By Kathryn Knight

Olivia Rodrigo’s been teasing a tour announcement for a while.

Olivia Rodrigo’s just dropped her second album ‘GUTS’ so naturally fans are hopeful for a tour announcement to follow.

In the lyric video for ‘Making The Bed’, Olivia seemed to confirm she’s heading on tour by including a ‘Guts World Tour’ ticket in the visuals.

Olivia’s not confirmed a tour directly just yet, but she’s certainly been dropping some breadcrumbs for us all to follow.

Here’s what we know about a possible world tour announcement from Olivia…

Olivia Rodrigo has teased a 'GUTS' world tour. Picture: Alamy

Is Olivia Rodrigo going on tour with ‘GUTS’?

From the clues so far, it looks like Olivia is taking ‘GUTS’ on tour after all, the biggest clue being the ‘world tour’ ticket included in her ‘Making The Bed’ visuals.

In the song’s lyric video, a purple ticket can be seen with the words: “Olivia Rodrigo presents GUTS World Tour,” and below it reads: “Palm Springs, CA, USA,” – could this be where the tour will kick off? Only time will tell.

What has Olivia Rodrigo said about going on tour?

Olivia seemed to confirm a ‘GUTS’ World Tour herself when she stopped by our studios to hang out on Capital Breakfast so of course we had to ask when she’s hitting the road.

Looking pretty excited about her answer, Olivia said: “Oooh, it’s all in the works. I can’t say anything yet but I’m so excited to play all these songs in a live show. I wrote this album with a tour in mind, so I think they’re all songs I want people to sing in a crowd, so hopefully that’s what is achieved.”

Olivia Rodrigo teased a tour in one of her lyric videos. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/YouTube

How to get tickets to Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘GUTS’ tour

Given Olivia hasn’t actually announced a ‘GUTS’ world tour just yet, there’s no information available on when and where to get tickets.

But you can bookmark this page to check back for information – we'll update this article as and when Olivia reveals more.

Her last tour was in 2022 shortly after releasing debut record ‘SOUR’, taking over venues in North America, Europe and the UK.

