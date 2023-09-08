Who Is Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘The Grudge’ About?

Olivia Rodrigo has released her second album. Picture: Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘The Grudge’ lyrics are like free therapy.

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘GUTS’ album is the emotional journey we all needed, starting with songs we can angry-sing to like ‘all-american b***h’ and ‘vampire’ to tracks that make us weep like ‘Lacy’ and ‘The Grudge’.

After Olivia dropped her second album since bursting onto the scene in 2020 with 'Drivers License', fans are combing through the lyrics and relating to each and every meaning however they can interpret it.

‘The Grudge’ is just one of the songs fans are analysing, with some internet theories suggesting it’s about Taylor Swift instead of an ex-boyfriend or a heartbreak.

It’s not the first time the Tay-feud theories have popped up this year, but we’ve got more on that later. For now, here’s what you need to know about Olivia's ‘The Grudge’ and its tear-jerking lyrics.

What is Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘The Grudge’ about?

In ‘The Grudge’, Olivia sings about having her ‘trust betrayed’ by someone clearly close to her after a phone call meant her ‘entire world was changed’.

She sings about having ‘undying love’ for the person in question but ultimately can’t forgive whatever it was they did to her.

Lyrics like, ‘Did you think I deserved it all?’ and ‘You build me up just to watch me fall’ aren’t too dissimilar from the messaging in ‘Vampire’ in which Olivia sings about feeling used: ‘I used to think I was smart / But you've made me look so naive / The way you sold me for parts / As you sunk your teeth into me, oh.’

Fans are calling ‘The Grudge’ “’Drivers License’s’ cousin” and we can hear the similarities – and Olivia’s heartache – in the melodies.

Taylor Swift is credited on Olivia Rodrigo's 2022 song 'Deja Vu'. Picture: Getty

Is ‘The Grudge’ about Taylor Swift?

There’s a few theories flying about that a number of Olivia’s new songs are about Taylor Swift, ‘The Grudge’ included, but over on Reddit fans are torn.

The line ‘we both drew blood, but, man, those cuts were never equal’ is what’s fuelling the Taylor theory, after they’re rumoured to have fallen out over songwriting credits on Olivia’s ‘Deja Vu’ song from ’SOUR’.

When she released her debut album Olivia admitted 'Deja Vu' was inspired by Taylor's 'Cruel Summer’. But Olivia was accused of plagiarising Taylor over the song in multiple comparison videos which went viral on TikTok. Taylor was eventually added to the credits of the song but it's not known how this decision came about and whether it was amicable.

However, some fans are adamant it’s a song about relationship heartache, and not a fallout with her former idol.

Olivia’s said herself she’ll never reveal who her songs are about, telling The Guardian: “I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t. I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing.”

Olivia Rodrigo has released her second album, 'GUTS'. Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics to ‘The Grudge’?

I have nightmares each week 'bout that Friday in May

One phone call from you and my entire world was changed

Trust that you betrayed, confusion that still lingers

Took everything I loved and crushed it in between your fingers

And I doubt you ever think about the damage that you did

But I hold onto every detail like my life depends on it

My undyin' love, now I hold it like a grudge

And I hear your voice every time that I think I'm not enough

And I try to be tough, but I wanna scream

How could anybody do the things you did so easily?

And I say I don't care, I say that I'm fine

But you know I can't let it go,

I've tried, I've tried, I've tried for so long

It takes strength to forgive, but I don't feel strong

The arguments that I've won against you in my head

In the shower, in the car and in the mirror before bed

Yeah, I'm so tough when I'm alone and I make you feel so guilty

And I fantasize about a time you're a little f****n' sorry

And I try to understand why you would do this all to me

You must be insecure, you must be so unhappy

And I know, in my heart, hurt people hurt people

And we both drew blood, but, man, those cuts were never equal

And I try to be tough, but I wanna scream

How could anybody do the things you did so easily?

And I say I don't care, I say that I'm fine

But you know I can't let it go,

I've tried, I've tried, I've tried for so long

It takes strength to forgive, but I don't feel strong

Ooh, do you think I deserved it all?

Ooh, your flower's filled with vitriol

You built me up to watch me fall

You have everything and you still want more

I try to be tough, I try to be mean

But even after all this, you're still everything to me

And I know you don't care, I guess that that's fine

But you know I can't let it go,

I've tried, I've tried, I've tried for so long

It takes strength to forgive, but I'm not quite sure I'm there yet

It takes strength to forgive, but

