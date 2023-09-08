On Air Now
Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘The Grudge’ lyrics are like free therapy.
Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘GUTS’ album is the emotional journey we all needed, starting with songs we can angry-sing to like ‘all-american b***h’ and ‘vampire’ to tracks that make us weep like ‘Lacy’ and ‘The Grudge’.
After Olivia dropped her second album since bursting onto the scene in 2020 with 'Drivers License', fans are combing through the lyrics and relating to each and every meaning however they can interpret it.
‘The Grudge’ is just one of the songs fans are analysing, with some internet theories suggesting it’s about Taylor Swift instead of an ex-boyfriend or a heartbreak.
It’s not the first time the Tay-feud theories have popped up this year, but we’ve got more on that later. For now, here’s what you need to know about Olivia's ‘The Grudge’ and its tear-jerking lyrics.
In ‘The Grudge’, Olivia sings about having her ‘trust betrayed’ by someone clearly close to her after a phone call meant her ‘entire world was changed’.
She sings about having ‘undying love’ for the person in question but ultimately can’t forgive whatever it was they did to her.
Lyrics like, ‘Did you think I deserved it all?’ and ‘You build me up just to watch me fall’ aren’t too dissimilar from the messaging in ‘Vampire’ in which Olivia sings about feeling used: ‘I used to think I was smart / But you've made me look so naive / The way you sold me for parts / As you sunk your teeth into me, oh.’
Fans are calling ‘The Grudge’ “’Drivers License’s’ cousin” and we can hear the similarities – and Olivia’s heartache – in the melodies.
There’s a few theories flying about that a number of Olivia’s new songs are about Taylor Swift, ‘The Grudge’ included, but over on Reddit fans are torn.
The line ‘we both drew blood, but, man, those cuts were never equal’ is what’s fuelling the Taylor theory, after they’re rumoured to have fallen out over songwriting credits on Olivia’s ‘Deja Vu’ song from ’SOUR’.
When she released her debut album Olivia admitted 'Deja Vu' was inspired by Taylor's 'Cruel Summer’. But Olivia was accused of plagiarising Taylor over the song in multiple comparison videos which went viral on TikTok. Taylor was eventually added to the credits of the song but it's not known how this decision came about and whether it was amicable.
However, some fans are adamant it’s a song about relationship heartache, and not a fallout with her former idol.
Olivia’s said herself she’ll never reveal who her songs are about, telling The Guardian: “I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t. I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing.”
I have nightmares each week 'bout that Friday in May
One phone call from you and my entire world was changed
Trust that you betrayed, confusion that still lingers
Took everything I loved and crushed it in between your fingers
And I doubt you ever think about the damage that you did
But I hold onto every detail like my life depends on it
My undyin' love, now I hold it like a grudge
And I hear your voice every time that I think I'm not enough
And I try to be tough, but I wanna scream
How could anybody do the things you did so easily?
And I say I don't care, I say that I'm fine
But you know I can't let it go,
I've tried, I've tried, I've tried for so long
It takes strength to forgive, but I don't feel strong
The arguments that I've won against you in my head
In the shower, in the car and in the mirror before bed
Yeah, I'm so tough when I'm alone and I make you feel so guilty
And I fantasize about a time you're a little f****n' sorry
And I try to understand why you would do this all to me
You must be insecure, you must be so unhappy
And I know, in my heart, hurt people hurt people
And we both drew blood, but, man, those cuts were never equal
And I try to be tough, but I wanna scream
How could anybody do the things you did so easily?
And I say I don't care, I say that I'm fine
But you know I can't let it go,
I've tried, I've tried, I've tried for so long
It takes strength to forgive, but I don't feel strong
Ooh, do you think I deserved it all?
Ooh, your flower's filled with vitriol
You built me up to watch me fall
You have everything and you still want more
I try to be tough, I try to be mean
But even after all this, you're still everything to me
And I know you don't care, I guess that that's fine
But you know I can't let it go,
I've tried, I've tried, I've tried for so long
It takes strength to forgive, but I'm not quite sure I'm there yet
It takes strength to forgive, but
