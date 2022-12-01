Olivia Rodrigo Confirms New Music In 2023 - Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Olivia Rodrigo confirmed new music is on the way. Picture: Alamy

Olivia Rodrigo revealed that new music is on the way - and here’s the full lowdown on tracks, collabs and release dates.

Olivia Rodrigo has confirmed that new music is coming in 2023!

The ‘drivers license’ star soared to fame last year and has become an undeniable Gen-Z pop sensation since, dropping a slew of tunes from ‘good 4 u’, and ‘brutal’ to ‘deja vu’.

Her debut album ‘SOUR’ dropped in May 2021 and the 19-year-old HSMTMTS star wrapped the iconic era with her Disney+ documentary, driving home 2 u.

Not to mention, her ‘SOUR’ tour was one for the music history books and fans are more than ready for a new project from the songstress.

It looks like we may not be waiting much longer as Olivia confirmed new music is fast-approaching.

Here’s everything we know about Olivia’s new music so far, from track titles, collaborations and release dates…

Olivia Rodrigo confirmed new music is coming in 2023. Picture: Alamy

When is Olivia Rodrigo dropping new music?

Olivia confirmed in a message for her fans for Spotify Wrapped that new bops will be on the way next year.

In the video message, the Disney star said: “Hey, it’s Olivia, I just wanted to say thank you so much for listening to my music this year; I really, truly couldn’t be more grateful.

“I’m so excited for next year and all of the new things and new music that 2023 will bring, so I’m sending so much love your way and thank you again - bye!”

Of course, it’s still early days so we don’t have any release dates just yet, but keep your eyes peeled on this page for more info!

Olivia Rodrigo fans are excited for new music from the pop star. Picture: Alamy

Olivia Rodrigo dropped 'SOUR' in 2021. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo

Is Olivia Rodrigo releasing a new album in 2023?

After Olivia confirmed new music is coming next year, it is thought she’ll be dropping a new album following the success of her debut project, ‘SOUR’ in 2021.

Speaking to People earlier this year as she promoted her Disney+ documentary, Olivia revealed she’s ready to move on from her ‘SOUR’ era and work towards another album cycle.

She said at the time: “[The documentary] was all kind of about revisiting this past era of my life, and closing that chapter. So, there was a lot of nostalgia involved."

Fans are keeping their fingers crossed for OR2!

Olivia Rodrigo is ready for her next music era. Picture: Alamy

Who will Olivia Rodrigo collaborate with on her next album?

Olivia is yet to dish on any potential collaborators for her upcoming music, but if she does decide to work with some artists, she has an impressive roster of celeb friends she could get on board!

From Taylor Swift to Conan Gray, Olivia could have some A-list collabs on her hands - but it remains to be seen!

We’ll update this page once we have more info on Olivia’s new music!

