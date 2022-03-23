Olivia Rodrigo Is Ending Her 'Sour' Era With 'Driving Home 2 U' Film

23 March 2022, 13:08

Olivia Rodrigo is ready to start her 'new chapter'
Olivia Rodrigo is ready to start her 'new chapter'. Picture: Getty/Disney

Olvia Rodrigo has spoken about the success of her first album in the lead up to her highly anticipated documentary that follows her road to fame.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Olivia Rodrigo is ready to 'close the chapter' on the album that kicked off her wildly successful career, as she gears up to her next era with an upcoming film.

The 19-year-old has been promoting her very own documentary, driving home 2 u, coming to Disney+ on March 25; the film will centre on the creation of her critically acclaimed debut album 'SOUR'.

Everything Fans Want To See From Olivia Rodrigo’s Second Album

The 'good 4 u' songstress spoke to People about how she's ready to move on from the song that started it all 'drivers license', and work towards another album cycle.

"I've grown so much," Olivia professed when talking about the success and intense media attention stemming from her first record.

Olivia Rodrigo has sparked rumours of a second album
Olivia Rodrigo has sparked rumours of a second album. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

The Disney starlet spoke on the difference her first album has made to the trajectory of her life, saying: "The process of making 'SOUR', and putting it out in the world really challenged me, and I've grown so much, and I've learned so much more about myself."

As she approached the end of her 'SOUR' era, which officially began when the album dropped in May 2021, she filmed a documentary about the road to fame. She called the filmmaking process 'just super nostalgic'.

Olivia continued: "It was all kind of about revisiting this past era of my life, and closing that chapter. So, there was a lot of nostalgia involved."

The pop sensation revealed that she feels different now versus when she was initially writing her now mega-famous songs.

She said: "I think when you're going through a heartbreak like that, you can get really disillusioned with the concepts of relationships."

'driving home 2 u' comes out on March 25
'driving home 2 u' comes out on March 25. Picture: Disney
Olivia Rodrigo will start her SOUR Tour in April
Olivia Rodrigo will start her SOUR Tour in April. Picture: Alamy

Before Rodrigo completely closes the book on her first album, she has plans to hit the road for the first time with her SOUR Tour, which begin on April 5.

Olivia will begin the UK leg of her tour in July, where she will perform in venues in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London.

Olivia’s documentary driving home to u will show her journey from High School Musical: The Musical – The Series actress to global songwriting superstar.

Her first single ‘drivers licence’ was released right at the start of 2021 to mass appreciation, she quickly put out an album that spawned other mega-hits such as 'deja vu', 'good 4 u' and 'brutal'.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the details on Harry Styles' new album HS3

Harry Styles’ New Album 'Harry's House' & The Lowdown On His 2022 Music Releases

Harry Styles has confirmed his third album 'Harry's House'

Harry Styles Confirms Third Album ‘Harry’s House’ Days After ‘You Are Home’ Clues

Inside Kim Kardashian's lavish private jet

Inside Kim Kardashian’s $150 Million Luxury Private Jet & The Lavish Treatment For Guests

Miley Cyrus has spoken openly about the scary moment

Miley Cyrus Cancels Show After Her Plane Is Struck By Lightning

Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande are good friends

Pete Davidson ‘Hasn’t Changed’ Kim Kardashian’s Friendship With Ariana Grande

Everything you need to know about Lizzo's new album

Your Guide To Lizzo’s New Album Including Features, Tracklist & More

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mabel on collabing with Leigh-Anne Pinnock

WATCH: Mabel On Collabing With Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Exclusive
Aitch seemingly confirms his relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg

WATCH: Aitch Sets The Record Straight On Relationship With Amelia Dimoldenberg

Exclusive
Camila Cabello reacts to *that* wardrobe malfunction

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reacts To *That* Wardrobe Malfunction

Exclusive
Camila Cabello on heartbreak inspiring her new song

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reveals Heartbreak Inspired Her New Music

Exclusive
Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure

WATCH: Martin Compston On His Friendship With Vicky McClure

Exclusive
Robert Pattinson on a Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory love scene

WATCH: Robert Pattinson On A Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory Love Scene

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star