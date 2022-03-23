Olivia Rodrigo Is Ending Her 'Sour' Era With 'Driving Home 2 U' Film

Olivia Rodrigo is ready to start her 'new chapter'. Picture: Getty/Disney

Olvia Rodrigo has spoken about the success of her first album in the lead up to her highly anticipated documentary that follows her road to fame.

Olivia Rodrigo is ready to 'close the chapter' on the album that kicked off her wildly successful career, as she gears up to her next era with an upcoming film.

The 19-year-old has been promoting her very own documentary, driving home 2 u, coming to Disney+ on March 25; the film will centre on the creation of her critically acclaimed debut album 'SOUR'.

The 'good 4 u' songstress spoke to People about how she's ready to move on from the song that started it all 'drivers license', and work towards another album cycle.

"I've grown so much," Olivia professed when talking about the success and intense media attention stemming from her first record.

Olivia Rodrigo has sparked rumours of a second album. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

The Disney starlet spoke on the difference her first album has made to the trajectory of her life, saying: "The process of making 'SOUR', and putting it out in the world really challenged me, and I've grown so much, and I've learned so much more about myself."

As she approached the end of her 'SOUR' era, which officially began when the album dropped in May 2021, she filmed a documentary about the road to fame. She called the filmmaking process 'just super nostalgic'.

Olivia continued: "It was all kind of about revisiting this past era of my life, and closing that chapter. So, there was a lot of nostalgia involved."

The pop sensation revealed that she feels different now versus when she was initially writing her now mega-famous songs.

She said: "I think when you're going through a heartbreak like that, you can get really disillusioned with the concepts of relationships."

'driving home 2 u' comes out on March 25. Picture: Disney

Olivia Rodrigo will start her SOUR Tour in April. Picture: Alamy

Before Rodrigo completely closes the book on her first album, she has plans to hit the road for the first time with her SOUR Tour, which begin on April 5.

Olivia will begin the UK leg of her tour in July, where she will perform in venues in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London.

Olivia’s documentary driving home to u will show her journey from High School Musical: The Musical – The Series actress to global songwriting superstar.

Her first single ‘drivers licence’ was released right at the start of 2021 to mass appreciation, she quickly put out an album that spawned other mega-hits such as 'deja vu', 'good 4 u' and 'brutal'.

