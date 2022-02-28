Everything Fans Want To See From Olivia Rodrigo’s Second Album

What to expect from Olivia Rodrigo's second album... Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Capital FM

Olivia Rodrigo has confirmed that her second studio album already has a name! As we all get excited for 'SOUR's follow up, here are the best fan theories on what to expect from the next record...

Olivia Rodrigo undeniably dominated the pop industry in 2021 after her smash-hit single, 'drivers license', took the world by storm.

It wasn't long until she solidified her position as a pop powerhouse with singles like 'deja vu' and 'good 4 u' and released one of the biggest albums of the year!

Now, everyone's talking about what's next for the 19-year-old, she recently announced her documentary coming to Disney+ and has even started revealing dribs and drabs of information on her second album.

From rumoured collaborators to a genre-defying tracklist – here's everything fans are hoping for with Olivia's second album...

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album was a critical and commercial success. Picture: Alamy

Fans want to see the 'sweeter' side of Olivia's discography

We've all heard the joke that Olivia's follow-up album should be titled 'SWEET' to juxtapose 2021's mega-record...

Proving that she too is in on the joke, in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the pop sensation quipped: “Salty? Savoury? Umami? I don't know. It's my little secret. I'm still kind of working on the rest of it."

The High School The Musical: The Musical: The Series star has revealed that the next album does have a name but she's remaining tight-lipped about the project, understandably.

Olivia Rodrigo has begun talking about her second album. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

'SOUR' was released in May of 2021 to rave reviews. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

However, whether she opts for a sweeter name or not, Olivia did reveal to Clash that the next release will likely "be a lot happier than the record I just made".

Rodrigo spoke more on the topic with Billboard as she was named their Woman of the Year 2022, saying: "I have a title for my next album and a few songs. It’s really exciting to think about the next world that’s coming up for me."

As 'SOUR' fixated on the bitterness of heartbreak, fans wonder if the next studio record will explore the complex series of emotions that come with falling in love...

From high school prom to college, will Olivia Rodrigo be graduating to a more mature sound?

As a Disney starlet and actor within the High School Musical franchise, it made sense for Olivia's debut to explore the world of being a teenager.

Now that the actress is approaching her twenties, will she be inspired by the new age bracket as well as the life milestones that come with it?

'SOUR' played on typical teen rights of passage, such as prom, passing your driving test, falling in love for the first time, among so many more.

So will the second instalment of her discography delve into the likes of university culture, the 20-something lifestyle and moving out? Quite possibly.

Olivia leaned into a more pop punk style with her later singles. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

Taylor Swift has been a long-term inspiration to Olivia's songwriting. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

Fans have also theorised that Olivia's next record could focus on her rise to fame and the intense media attention she has received in the past year.

Olivia spoke about her evolving sound with Billboard: "I absolutely love pop-punk and emo music. I think more than anything people are longing for those super emotional, less polished moments in music, so the aggressiveness of punk is really enticing."

She helped champion the pop-punk renaissance of the 2020s but what other genres will this multi-faceted writer dabble in?

Is Olivia Rodrigo set to collaborate with mega-stars on her second album?

Did somebody say, Swift X Rodrigo?

We all want to see Olivia's long-term love for Taylor Swift manifest in a collaboration – these two songwriting sensations would make one hell of a tune.

The musician is also best pals with another songwriter that's been taken under Taylor's wing, Conan Gray, could a dream-pop song be on the cards from the young pair?

The 'hope ur ok' singer also expressed to Elle Magazine that Billie Eilish would be her “dream collaboration".

We can't wait to see what the tracklist to OR2 looks like...

