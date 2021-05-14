On Air Now
14 May 2021, 14:48
Olivia Rodrigo dropped her song ‘Good 4 U’ ahead of the release of her debut album ‘Sour’ - let’s take a look at the meaning behind the lyrics.
Olivia Rodrigo has dropped her latest bop, ‘Good 4 U’ following on from the success of her hits, ‘Drivers License’ and ‘Deja Vu’.
The new song is from the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star’s upcoming album, ‘Sour’, which is set to be released on May 21.
If you’ve seen the music video for ‘Good 4 U’, you’ll already have a grasp of what Olivia is communicating in her latest track, which has addressed heartache in a different way than what we’re used to from the 18-year-old songstress.
Let’s take a look at what she’s really singing about in ‘Good 4 U’ and the full lyrics of the track…
In Olivia’s latest song, she appears to be taking a swipe at a former love interest who has moved on very quickly from their relationship.
In the music video, Olivia embodies a cheerleader who tries to get revenge towards her unbothered former beau, as she appears to destroy his bedroom, setting fire to her ex’s belongings.
The lyrics are full of sarcastic remarks, which is a different vibe compared to her previous slower songs about heartbreak.
[Intro]
Ah
[Verse 1]
Well, good for you, I guess you moved on really easily
You found a new girl and it only took a couple weeks
Remember when you said that you wanted to give me the world?
(Ah-ah-ah-ah)
And good for you, I guess that you've been workin' on yourself
I guess that therapist I found for you, she really helped
Now you can be a better man for your brand new girl
[Chorus]
Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy
Not me, if you ever cared to ask
Good for you, you're doin' great out there without me
Baby, God, I wish that I could do that
I've lost my mind, I've spent the night cryin' on the floor of my bathroom
But you're so unaffected, I really don't get it
But I guess good for you
[Verse 2]
Well, good for you, I guess you're gettin' everything you want
You bought a new car and your career's really takin' off
It's like we never even happened
Baby, what the f**k is up with that? (Huh?)
And good for you, it's like you never even met me
Remember when you swore to God I was the only person who ever got you?
Well, screw that, and screw you
You will never have to hurt the way you know that I do
[Chorus]
Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy
Not me, if you ever cared to ask
Good for you, you're doin' great out there without me
Baby, God, I wish that I could do that
I've lost my mind, I've spent the night cryin' on the floor of my bathroom
But you're so unaffected, I really don't get it
But I guess good for you
[Break]
Ah-ah-ah-ah
Ah-ah-ah-ah
[Bridge]
Maybe I'm too emotional
But your apathy's like a wound in salt
Maybe I'm too emotional
Or maybe you never cared at all
Maybe I'm too emotional
Your apathy is like a wound in salt
Maybe I'm too emotional
Or maybe you never cared at all
[Chorus]
Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy
Not me, if you ever cared to ask
Good for you, you're doin' great out there without me
Baby, like a damn sociopath
I've lost my mind, I've spent the night cryin' on the floor of my bathroom
But you're so unaffected, I really don't get it
But I guess good for you
[Outro]
Well, good for you, I guess you moved on really easily
