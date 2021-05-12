5 Times Olivia Rodrigo And Taylor Swift Were Each Other’s Biggest Fans

Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift are the fandom-turned pals kinda situation we dream about on a regular basis.

Olivia Rodrigo’s dreams came true this week when she finally got to meet her lifelong idol Taylor Swift, after months of the women publicly supporting each other.

Taylor, like the rest of the world, was left in awe of Olivia’s lyrical skills and vocal talents when ‘Drivers License’ dropped and after she publicly congratulated her on the success of the song, Olivia revealed she’s ‘the biggest Swiftie in the world.’

A delve into Olivia’s Instagram archives proves she’s been a diehard fan of Taylor for years and in a number of interviews she said her songs were among the first she learnt the words to as a tot.

But we’ll stop making you feel old, because we’re taking a look at all the times Olivia and Taylor were each other’s biggest fans to warm up everyone’s hearts…

Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift finally get to meet

We don’t know who was suppressing their excitement more, but Olivia and Taylor’s totally candid silly-face selfie is exactly how we’d want a first meet with the ‘Shake It Off’ singer to go down.

The pop stars met backstage at the BRITs, where Olivia performed for the first time in the UK and Tay scooped the Global Icon Award.

Olivia hands Taylor a handwritten note

Olivia, clearly making the most of being in a room with her idols, gave letters to some of her fellow artists, one of those course being Tay Tay.

Harry Styles and Little Mix were among the stars to receive the notes too.

What was inside remains top secret, but the purple envelope matches the theme of Olivia’s debut album, ‘Sour’.

Olivia sings Taylor’s songs in Capital’s Finish the Lyric

Just in case anyone had any doubts about how big of a fan Olivia really is of Taylor, we chucked in a classic lyric from the international superstar in Finish the Lyric.

Olivia sang a snippet from Taylor and Zayn Malik’s collaboration ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’, so of course she chucked in a compliment too: “Their voices sound so good together, they both have incredible voices.”

Olivia Rodrigo was more than appreciative when Taylor got in touch

Completely losing her cool in a way we’d all be if Taylor messaged us, Olivia was left speechless to see her life-long inspo praising her on Instagram.

In a chat during The Official Big Top 40, Olivia spilled: “All of these people who I’ve looked up to since I was like 11 years old are reaching out… Taylor obviously commented on my Instagram post and it made a big splash, it was insane.

"I am the biggest Swiftie in the whole world and the fact she did that truly just made my life.”

Here’s what Taylor actually said…

Taylor publicly praises Olivia for ‘Drivers License’

After Olivia shared her excitement over being “next to Taylor on the US iTunes chart”, Taylor commented: “I say that’s my baby and I’m really proud.”

Naturally, Olivia freaked out and posted a hilarious TikTok reaction with the caption: “What is breathing?”

We feel you, Olivia.

