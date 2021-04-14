Olivia Rodrigo’s Debut Album 'Sour' Release Date, Track List & All The Updates

14 April 2021

Olivia Rodrigo is releasing her debut album
Olivia Rodrigo is releasing her debut album. Picture: Getty / Olivia Rodrigo/Twitter

By Kathryn Knight

Olivia Rodrigo is about to release her first album and after ‘Drivers License’ and ‘Deja Vu’ we already know it’s a smash.

Olivia Rodrigo has been working on her debut album ‘Sour’ after single ‘Drivers License’ made her a household name – and it looks like we’ve got an international superstar on our hands already.

A few months after the emotional ballad-yet-absolute-banger that was ‘Drivers License’, the High School Musical: The Musical star released ‘Deja Vu’, showing us the kind of vibe we can expect from her first album.

As she teases its release and the songs that’ll feature, here’s what we know so far about Olivia’s debut album…

When is Olivia Rodrigo’s album coming out?

Olivia’s debut album ‘Sour’ is coming out on 21 May, four months after the first single ‘Drivers License’ catapulted her into the spotlight.

The 18-year-old has been singing and writing her own music since she was a little girl, so this was the natural next step for the talented musician.

The track list of Olivia Rodrigo's debut album
The track list of Olivia Rodrigo's debut album. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Twitter
Olivia Rodrigo's debut album cover
Olivia Rodrigo's debut album cover. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Twitter

What’s the name of Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album?

Olivia’s first album is called ‘Sour’ and we’re getting young Taylor Swift vibes from the title and track list alone.

The album artwork features an unimpressed-looking Olivia covered in colourful stickers, arms crossed and with ‘Sour’ spelt out on her tongue.

We're loving the attitude tbh.

Is there a track list of the songs on Olivia Rodrigo’s new album?

There is a track list for Olivia’s debut album! Here’s the songs that we’ll hear from the Disney star:

  • ‘Brutal’ ‘Traitor’
  • ‘Drivers License’
  • ‘1 step forward, 3 steps back’
  • ‘Deja Vu’
  • ‘Good 4 u’
  • ‘Enough for you’
  • ‘Happier’
  • ‘Jealousy, Jealousy’
  • ‘Favourite crime’
  • ‘Hope ur ok’

