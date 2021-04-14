On Air Now
The Capital Late Show with Marvin Humes 10pm - 1am
14 April 2021, 17:38
Olivia Rodrigo is about to release her first album and after ‘Drivers License’ and ‘Deja Vu’ we already know it’s a smash.
Olivia Rodrigo has been working on her debut album ‘Sour’ after single ‘Drivers License’ made her a household name – and it looks like we’ve got an international superstar on our hands already.
A few months after the emotional ballad-yet-absolute-banger that was ‘Drivers License’, the High School Musical: The Musical star released ‘Deja Vu’, showing us the kind of vibe we can expect from her first album.
Olivia Rodrigo And Joshua Bassett: A Timeline From Friendship To Dating Rumours
As she teases its release and the songs that’ll feature, here’s what we know so far about Olivia’s debut album…
Olivia’s debut album ‘Sour’ is coming out on 21 May, four months after the first single ‘Drivers License’ catapulted her into the spotlight.
The 18-year-old has been singing and writing her own music since she was a little girl, so this was the natural next step for the talented musician.
Olivia’s first album is called ‘Sour’ and we’re getting young Taylor Swift vibes from the title and track list alone.
The album artwork features an unimpressed-looking Olivia covered in colourful stickers, arms crossed and with ‘Sour’ spelt out on her tongue.
We're loving the attitude tbh.
There is a track list for Olivia’s debut album! Here’s the songs that we’ll hear from the Disney star:
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital