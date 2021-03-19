High School Musical: The Series Season 2: Release Date, Cast & Everything We Know So Far

19 March 2021, 17:23

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is set to drop season two in Spring this year.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is set to drop season two in Spring this year.

Here’s everything we know about season two of High School Musical: The Series season 2, including the release date, cast and spoilers.

Disney+ has confirmed that there will be a second season dropping of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and fans are super excited!

The first season was extremely popular with fans as it boasted an all-star line-up including Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, and Matt Cornett, amongst others.

Olivia Rodrigo Wants Harry Styles To Remix ‘Drivers License’

But when will the second season be released? Who will be in season two and are there any spoilers?

Here’s everything we know…

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season two is set to drop in May 2021.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season two is set to drop in May 2021.

When is the release date for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2?

Season two was officially confirmed before the first season even aired, which shows how popular they predicted it to be!

The release date for season two is Friday, May 14, 2021.

Who will be cast in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2?

As far as we know, all the fan-favourites will be returning to reprise their roles, which includes Olivia Rodrigo as Nini and Joshua Bassett as Ricky, as well as the other original cast members.

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett will reprise their roles in HSMTMTS season two.
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett will reprise their roles in HSMTMTS season two.

What will happen in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2?

Picking up where season one left off, we will see the students finding out that the spring musical is Beauty and the Beast.

Fans will also find out if Nini accepts her offer and how it will affect her relationship with Ricky.

Fans have been anticipating the next season of HSMTMTS.
Fans have been anticipating the next season of HSMTMTS.

What songs will be in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2?

Olivia Rodrigo joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to reveal an exclusive about an upcoming song set to feature in season two of HSMTMTS.

She revealed she’s written her own song for the show, saying: “There’s just such great music this year, which I’m really excited for.

“And I actually got to write a song by myself for this series, in season one as well, but I wrote another one for season two that I’m really proud of, so I’m really excited for people to listen to it.”

