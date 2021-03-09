Olivia Rodrigo Wants Harry Styles To Remix ‘Drivers License’

Harry Styles were freaking out over the idea of him remixing 'Drivers License'. Picture: Instagram/PA

Olivia Rodrigo has revealed she has given thought to Harry Styles jumping on her hit song, ‘Driver’s License’, to do a remix.

By Capital FM

It’s not brand new information that Olivia Rodrigo is a huge fan of Harry Styles and the Disney star has just given fans another reason as to why.

Sitting down for an interview with Pop Crush, she revealed that if she was given the opportunity to have the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star remix her hit song ‘Drivers License’, she absolutely would!

When asked who she’d want to remix the emotional track, she said: “I’ve been thinking about this. I don’t think there will be a remix, but Taylor Swift or Harry Styles.

“If it was one of them, I’d be like ‘yup, you can do a remix’.”

Olivia Rodrigo said in recent interview that she’d choose Harry for a potential ‘Driver’s License’ remix: “I don’t think there will be a remix but Taylor Swift or Harry Styles [...] He’s amazing.”



Source: https://t.co/TlGHCEvwy8 pic.twitter.com/YlkVbXSgio — HSD (@hsdaily) March 9, 2021

Olivia went on to gush over the ‘Adore You’ star, adding: “He’s amazing.”

This isn’t the first time the High School Musical: The Series star has been vocal about her love for Haz after revealing to our very own Will Manning that she used to write One Direction fan fiction!

Joining the Big Top 40 in January, she said: “I actually was the hugest One Direction fan when I was younger.

“This is sort of embarrassing but I'm going to tell you anyway."

Olivia Rodrigo wants a Harry Styles collab. Picture: Instagram

18-year-old Olivia continued: "I used to write One Direction fan fiction when I was in middle school.

"Just cheesy stuff like 'Oh, Harry proposes to you' and stuff like that. I was that die-hard of a fan."

Niall Horan has also praised Olivia for how her bop was "beautifully written", so I think it’s safe to say she’s living out our dreams!

