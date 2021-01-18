Exclusive

Olivia Rodrigo Used To Write One Direction Fan Fiction

Olivia Rodrigo wrote One Direction fan fiction and now texts Harry Styles. Picture: Instagram @oliviarodrigo/ PA

Olivia Rodrigo's revealed she was such a huge One Direction fan she even wrote fan fiction, skip forward to 2021, she now gets advice from Harry Styles himself.

Olivia Rodrigo has revealed the true extent of her One Direction fandom, admitting she even used to write fan fiction whilst appearing on the Big Top 40 as her song 'drivers licence' debuts at number 1 in the UK chart.

Olivia Rodrigo's Enviable Link to One Direction's Niall Horan And Harry Styles

Olivia, 17, whose song has broken the record for most streams in a single day ever, chatted to our very own Will Manning about her rollercoaster journey to the top of the charts.

However, he couldn't resist asking if the rumours of her 1D obsession were true- and she more than confirmed they are!

Olivia said: "I actually was the hugest One Direction fan when I was younger."

"This is sort of embarrassing but I'm going to tell you anyway."

"I used to write One Direction fan fiction when I was in middle school."

"Just cheesy stuff like 'Oh, Harry proposes to you' and stuff like that."

"I was that die hard of a fan."

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star made sure to point out she was always the subject of the fan fiction in which Harry proposed, which is only fair enough.

Niall Horan also posted about her song to Instagram, saying he was a huge fan, and after dropping her amateur author endeavours into the conversation, she then revealed she now even texts the man himself!

She said: "The fact that he reached out to me is amazing, we've actually been texting me and he's been giving me advice about the craziness of the music industry."

We can hardly believe this full circle story, it sounds like 1D fan fiction in itself!

