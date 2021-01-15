Olivia Rodrigo's Enviable Link to One Direction's Niall Horan And Harry Styles

15 January 2021, 14:38

Olivia Rodrigo has fans in Niall Horan and Harry Styles
Olivia Rodrigo has fans in Niall Horan and Harry Styles. Picture: Getty / Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

Olivia Rodrigo has actual One Direction members in her followers list and to say we're jealous is an understatement.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

We’re really hoping and praying that Olivia Rodrigo isn’t too young to know all about One Direction, because Niall Horan and Harry Styles’ manager just followed her on Twitter.

In a simple internet click that would make most of us pass out, Haz and Niall have both cemented themselves as ‘Drivers License’ fans, because who isn’t!?

The Celebrities Loving Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' As Much As You – From Taylor Swift To Hailey Bieber

While the ‘Adore You’ singer hasn’t yet followed the Disney star himself yet, his manager Jeff Azoff has, so we’re taking that to mean he and Harry have been swapping texts about how good her song is.

Niall Horan called 'Drivers License' 'beautifully written'
Niall Horan called 'Drivers License' 'beautifully written'. Picture: Niall Horan/Instagram

We already know Olivia is a Niall fan because an old Instagram snap of hers has a caption pretty much declaring her love for the Irish pop star.

“Niall Horan with his blonde hair and blue eyes make me do dis,” she wrote alongside a stylish snap of herself.

And Niall is being a stan right back, writing on an Instagram Stories post while listening to Olivia's tune: "This song is the real deal. Beautifully written."

Olivia Rodrigo has Instagram captions inspired by Niall Horan
Olivia Rodrigo has Instagram captions inspired by Niall Horan. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

We reckon Olivia’s also got a fan in Liam Payne took after Maya Henry uploaded a screenshot of herself listening to ‘Drivers License’.

Now we just need Louis Tomlinson to give her a follow and we can begin demanding a 1D reunion / Olivia Rodrigo collaboration all at once.

Don’t tell us we dream too big.

> Grab Our App To For All The Latest Celebrity & Music News

More News

See more More News

Sonny Jay co-hosts Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp

Who Is Sonny Jay? Capital DJ's Girlfriend, Instagram And Age Revealed

Features

Niall Horan opens up about life after One Direction

Niall Horan Opens Up About His 'Quieter Life' After One Direction

Zayn Malik's new album has fans looking for clues about Zigi's baby name

Zayn Malik Fans Are Looking For Baby Zigi's Name In New Album 'Nobody Is Listening'

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has made Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwrds 'so proud'.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Wraps Up Filming On First Movie & ‘Proud’ Perrie Edwards Proves She’s Her Ultimate Stan
Selena Gomez has released 'De Una Vez' - the first from her new Spanish album

Selena Gomez’s ‘De Una Vez’ Lyrics Translated To English – Here’s What She’s Singing About

Denise van Outen is starring on DOI 2021

Denise Van Outen Facts: Age, Relationship And Full TV Career Revealed As She Takes On Dancing On Ice

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?

Exclusive
Bryce Dallas Howard shared hidden The Mandalorian easter egg

WATCH: Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Unknown The Mandalorian Easter Egg

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death