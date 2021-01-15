Olivia Rodrigo's Enviable Link to One Direction's Niall Horan And Harry Styles

Olivia Rodrigo has fans in Niall Horan and Harry Styles. Picture: Getty / Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

Olivia Rodrigo has actual One Direction members in her followers list and to say we're jealous is an understatement.

By Capital FM

We’re really hoping and praying that Olivia Rodrigo isn’t too young to know all about One Direction, because Niall Horan and Harry Styles’ manager just followed her on Twitter.

In a simple internet click that would make most of us pass out, Haz and Niall have both cemented themselves as ‘Drivers License’ fans, because who isn’t!?

While the ‘Adore You’ singer hasn’t yet followed the Disney star himself yet, his manager Jeff Azoff has, so we’re taking that to mean he and Harry have been swapping texts about how good her song is.

Niall Horan called 'Drivers License' 'beautifully written'. Picture: Niall Horan/Instagram

We already know Olivia is a Niall fan because an old Instagram snap of hers has a caption pretty much declaring her love for the Irish pop star.

“Niall Horan with his blonde hair and blue eyes make me do dis,” she wrote alongside a stylish snap of herself.

And Niall is being a stan right back, writing on an Instagram Stories post while listening to Olivia's tune: "This song is the real deal. Beautifully written."

Olivia Rodrigo has Instagram captions inspired by Niall Horan. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

We reckon Olivia’s also got a fan in Liam Payne took after Maya Henry uploaded a screenshot of herself listening to ‘Drivers License’.

Now we just need Louis Tomlinson to give her a follow and we can begin demanding a 1D reunion / Olivia Rodrigo collaboration all at once.

Don’t tell us we dream too big.

