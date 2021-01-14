The Celebrities Loving Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' As Much As You – From Taylor Swift To Hailey Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo has fans in stars such as Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty

Olivia Rodrigo is fast making a name for herself amongst the biggest pop stars and celebrities, with Taylor Swift just one of her idols publicly professing her admiration for the ‘Drivers License’ singer.

By Capital FM

Olivia Rodrigo’s song ‘Drivers License’ has officially taken over every social media platform and the 17-year-old is fast becoming admired by even the biggest pop stars, such as Taylor Swift.

The ‘Evermore’ singer is such a huge idol of Olivia’s that she freaked out when Taylor called her ‘my baby’.

The 'Love Triangle' Between Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett And Sabrina Carpenter Explained

While sharing the news her song had hit the top of the streaming charts, Olivia wrote on Instagram: “Next to Taylor on the US iTunes chart I’m in a puddle of tears.”

Taylor Swift called Olivia Rodrigo her 'baby'. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

And she was left even more stunned to see Taylor reply.

The country-pop queen responded: “I say that’s my baby and I’m really proud.”

Naturally Olivia shared the exchange on Twitter, writing: “Thinking about legally changing my name too ‘Taylor Swift’s baby’.”

But it’s not just Taylor who’s been left in awe of the High School Musical: The Musical – The Series star, a number of celebs have been sharing their love for ‘Drivers License’ online.

Hailey Bieber is loving 'Drivers License'. Picture: Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber shared a screenshot of herself listening to the ballad, writing: “This song is SO good you are a queen @Olivia.rodrigo.”

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Maya Henry also uploaded a snap of herself listening to the song, pretty much giving it the One Direction seal of approval ‘cause if Maya’s got it on repeat we know Liam’s heard it.

Ex co-star of Olivia, Jake Paul, also reached out to congratulate his Bizaardvark pal – an exchange which went viral in itself.

Olivia's co-star Jake Paul reached out to congratulate her on the song's success. Picture: Twitter

It’s no surprise Olivia’s tune is Number 1 on both the global and US song debuts for Spotify, after it gained traction the day she released it.

She’s already being dubbed the ‘lovechild of Taylor and Lorde’ and we can see why!

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!