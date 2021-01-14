Why Olivia Rodrigo And Jake Paul Are Trending After ‘Drivers License’ Success

14 January 2021, 10:31 | Updated: 14 January 2021, 11:58

Olivia Rodrigo and Jake Paul starred in Bizaardvark together
Olivia Rodrigo and Jake Paul starred in Bizaardvark together. Picture: Getty

Olivia Rodrigo’s name isn’t disappearing off your timeline anytime soon, and this time she’s trending alongside Jake Paul – here’s why.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Olivia Rodrigo and her song ‘Drivers License’ have taken the internet by storm this week, with the track soaring to Number 1 on the streaming charts and the singer winning herself fans in the likes of Taylor Swift.

But days into her global success and Olivia is trending all over again, this time for a tweet written by Jake Paul.

The 'Love Triangle' Between Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett And Sabrina Carpenter Explained

Jake and Olivia starred together in Disney’s Bizaardvark as Dirk and Paige, a fact a lot of people had seemed to forget.

Jake Paul and Olivia Rodrigo in Bizaardvark
Jake Paul and Olivia Rodrigo in Bizaardvark. Picture: Getty

So when Jake reached out to congratulate Olivia on her success, fans went into meltdown remembering all over again that they used to be co-stars.

Jake replied: “Good jobbbb omg,” to Olivia’s tweet about her song reaching Number 1 on US iTunes and fans were more in shock over the fact these two used to work together.

“Do you not realise they worked together for nearly 2 years on Bizardvark!!” One person replied.

“Bruh they were on a show together,” commented another.

Jake Paul congratulated Olivia Rodrigo on her success with 'Drivers License'
Jake Paul congratulated Olivia Rodrigo on her success with 'Drivers License'. Picture: Twitter

“They starred in bizaardvark together they’re friends it makes sense he’s congratulating her,” replied a third.

Bizaardvark was a Disney Channel series about two friends who put their talents together to create video blogs for their online comedy channel – something Jake still does IRL on YouTube.

The show ran from 2016 to 2019, also starring Madison Hu and Ethan Wacker.

> Download our app for all the latest Celebrity news

More News

See more More News

Kim Kardashian seems to have removed her wedding ring

Kim Kardashian Keeps Wedding Ring Hidden From View Amid Kanye West Divorce Reports

Gigi Hadid has shared an adorable portrait of 'Zaddy' Zayn Malik with their baby girl.

Gigi Hadid Shares Portrait Of Zayn Malik Holding Baby Daughter

Leigh-Anne and Andre are selling their Surrey mansion

Inside Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Boyfriend Andre Gray's Home As They List It For £4.95 Million

Little Mix

Ariana Grande joins star-studded cast for 'Don't Look Up' starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio

Ariana Grande Joins Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet & Jennifer Lawrence in Netflix's 'Don't Look Up'

TV & Film

Olivia Rodrigo, Josh Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter are rumoured to be in a love triangle

The 'Love Triangle' Between Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett And Sabrina Carpenter Explained

Olivia Attwood has hit out at influencers such as Laura Anderson.

Olivia Attwood Calls Out Influencers Who Claim They’re Travelling Abroad For ‘Work’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?

Exclusive
Bryce Dallas Howard shared hidden The Mandalorian easter egg

WATCH: Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Unknown The Mandalorian Easter Egg

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death