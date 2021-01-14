Why Olivia Rodrigo And Jake Paul Are Trending After ‘Drivers License’ Success

Olivia Rodrigo and Jake Paul starred in Bizaardvark together. Picture: Getty

Olivia Rodrigo’s name isn’t disappearing off your timeline anytime soon, and this time she’s trending alongside Jake Paul – here’s why.

Olivia Rodrigo and her song ‘Drivers License’ have taken the internet by storm this week, with the track soaring to Number 1 on the streaming charts and the singer winning herself fans in the likes of Taylor Swift.

But days into her global success and Olivia is trending all over again, this time for a tweet written by Jake Paul.

Jake and Olivia starred together in Disney’s Bizaardvark as Dirk and Paige, a fact a lot of people had seemed to forget.

Jake Paul and Olivia Rodrigo in Bizaardvark. Picture: Getty

So when Jake reached out to congratulate Olivia on her success, fans went into meltdown remembering all over again that they used to be co-stars.

Jake replied: “Good jobbbb omg,” to Olivia’s tweet about her song reaching Number 1 on US iTunes and fans were more in shock over the fact these two used to work together.

“Do you not realise they worked together for nearly 2 years on Bizardvark!!” One person replied.

“Bruh they were on a show together,” commented another.

Jake Paul congratulated Olivia Rodrigo on her success with 'Drivers License'. Picture: Twitter

“They starred in bizaardvark together they’re friends it makes sense he’s congratulating her,” replied a third.

Bizaardvark was a Disney Channel series about two friends who put their talents together to create video blogs for their online comedy channel – something Jake still does IRL on YouTube.

The show ran from 2016 to 2019, also starring Madison Hu and Ethan Wacker.

