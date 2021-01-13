On Air Now
13 January 2021, 12:18
Olivia Rodrigo has become an internet sensation within a short few days thanks to her song ‘Drivers License’, but what is she singing about and what do the lyrics mean?
Olivia Rodrigo is giving us all the Taylor Swift circa 2008 vibes with her new song ‘Drivers License’, the song that’s overtaking the likes of SZA, The Weekend and Justin Bieber in the streaming charts.
‘Drivers License’ and its heart-string-pulling lyrics have landed Olivia a chart-topping spot around the world, so naturally all her new fans are wondering what the tune is really about.
The lyrics detail Olivia’s heartbreak at finally getting her driver’s license after months of talking about the idea of being able to drive over to her boyfriend’s house, only to find herself single after reaching the achievement all teenagers dream of at that age.
Here we’re decoding the lyrics to take a closer look at what – or who – Olivia might really be singing about on ‘Drivers License’.
Olivia co-wrote ‘Drivers License’ with Daniel Nigro, in which she longs for an ex who has moved on after they spent their relationship looking forward to the moment she could drive over to his house.
In it she sings:
And you're probably with that blonde girl Who always made me doubt She's so much older than me She's everything I'm insecure about Yeah, today I drove through the suburbs 'Cause how could I ever love someone else?'
Theories from Disney fans online reckon the ex might just be Olivia’s High School Musical: The Musical – The Series co-star Joshua Bassett and ‘that blonde girl’ could be fellow Disney alumni Sabrina Carpenter.
Olivia and Joshua never confirmed they were dating but it was heavily rumoured they were an item.
‘Drivers License’ also includes a lyric about Olivia having a song written about her, which Joshua is thought to have done as he has songs such as ‘Not Right Now’ and ‘Common Sense’.
‘Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me / 'Cause you said forever now I drive alone past your street,’ she sings.
But where does Sabrina Carpenter come into this? Joshua and Sabrina dressed as Sharkboy and Lavagirl for Halloween, also posting a series of TikToks together to show off their outfits, a few months after he was linked to Olivia.
Sabrina is older than Olivia by four years so she could be ‘that blonde girl’ in question, but it’s unlikely fans will ever get confirmation – especially if there is a love triangle going down.
I got my driver's license last week
Just like we always talked about
'Cause you were so excited for me
To finally drive up to your house
But today I drove through the suburbs
Crying 'cause you weren't around
And you're probably with that blonde girl
Who always made me doubt
She's so much older than me
She's everything I'm insecure about
Yeah, today I drove through the suburbs
'Cause how could I ever love someone else?
And I know we weren't perfect but I've never felt this way for no one
And I just can't imagine how you could be so okay now that I'm gone
Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me
'Cause you said forever now I drive alone past your street
And all my friends are tired
Of hearing how much I miss you but
I kinda feel sorry for them
'Cause they'll never know you the way that I do
Yeah, today I drove through the suburbs
And pictured I was driving home to you
And I know we weren't perfect but I've never felt this way for no one
Oh, and I just can't imagine how you could be so okay now that I'm gone
I guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me
'Cause you said forever now I drive alone past your street
Red lights
Stop signs I still see your face
In the white cars
Front yards
Can't drive past the places
We used to
Go to
'Cause I still f*****g love you, babe
Sidewalks
We crossed
I still hear your voice
In the traffic
We're laughing
Over all the noise
God, I'm so blue
Know we're through
But I still f*****g love you, babe
I know we weren't perfect but I've never felt this way for no one
And I just can't imagine how you could be so okay now that I'm gone
Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me
'Cause you said forever now I drive alone past your street
Yeah, you said forever now I drive alone past your street
