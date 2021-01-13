Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’ Lyrics & What They Really Mean

Olivia Rodrigo's song 'Drivers License' went to Number 1 across the globe. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram / YouTube

Olivia Rodrigo has become an internet sensation within a short few days thanks to her song ‘Drivers License’, but what is she singing about and what do the lyrics mean?

Olivia Rodrigo is giving us all the Taylor Swift circa 2008 vibes with her new song ‘Drivers License’, the song that’s overtaking the likes of SZA, The Weekend and Justin Bieber in the streaming charts.

‘Drivers License’ and its heart-string-pulling lyrics have landed Olivia a chart-topping spot around the world, so naturally all her new fans are wondering what the tune is really about.

The lyrics detail Olivia’s heartbreak at finally getting her driver’s license after months of talking about the idea of being able to drive over to her boyfriend’s house, only to find herself single after reaching the achievement all teenagers dream of at that age.

Here we’re decoding the lyrics to take a closer look at what – or who – Olivia might really be singing about on ‘Drivers License’.

What do the lyrics mean in ‘Drivers License’?

Olivia co-wrote ‘Drivers License’ with Daniel Nigro, in which she longs for an ex who has moved on after they spent their relationship looking forward to the moment she could drive over to his house.

In it she sings:

And you're probably with that blonde girl Who always made me doubt She's so much older than me She's everything I'm insecure about Yeah, today I drove through the suburbs 'Cause how could I ever love someone else?'

Theories from Disney fans online reckon the ex might just be Olivia’s High School Musical: The Musical – The Series co-star Joshua Bassett and ‘that blonde girl’ could be fellow Disney alumni Sabrina Carpenter.

Olivia and Joshua never confirmed they were dating but it was heavily rumoured they were an item.

‘Drivers License’ also includes a lyric about Olivia having a song written about her, which Joshua is thought to have done as he has songs such as ‘Not Right Now’ and ‘Common Sense’.

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett were rumoured to be dating. Picture: Getty

‘Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me / 'Cause you said forever now I drive alone past your street,’ she sings.

But where does Sabrina Carpenter come into this? Joshua and Sabrina dressed as Sharkboy and Lavagirl for Halloween, also posting a series of TikToks together to show off their outfits, a few months after he was linked to Olivia.

Sabrina is older than Olivia by four years so she could be ‘that blonde girl’ in question, but it’s unlikely fans will ever get confirmation – especially if there is a love triangle going down.

Olivia Rodrigo fans are questioning whether Sabrina Carpenter is 'the blonde girl' in her lyrics. Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics to ‘Drivers License’ by Olivia Rodrigo?

I got my driver's license last week

Just like we always talked about

'Cause you were so excited for me

To finally drive up to your house

But today I drove through the suburbs

Crying 'cause you weren't around

And you're probably with that blonde girl

Who always made me doubt

She's so much older than me

She's everything I'm insecure about

Yeah, today I drove through the suburbs

'Cause how could I ever love someone else?

And I know we weren't perfect but I've never felt this way for no one

And I just can't imagine how you could be so okay now that I'm gone

Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me

'Cause you said forever now I drive alone past your street

And all my friends are tired

Of hearing how much I miss you but

I kinda feel sorry for them

'Cause they'll never know you the way that I do

Yeah, today I drove through the suburbs

And pictured I was driving home to you

And I know we weren't perfect but I've never felt this way for no one

Oh, and I just can't imagine how you could be so okay now that I'm gone

I guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me

'Cause you said forever now I drive alone past your street

Red lights

Stop signs I still see your face

In the white cars

Front yards

Can't drive past the places

We used to

Go to

'Cause I still f*****g love you, babe

Sidewalks

We crossed

I still hear your voice

In the traffic

We're laughing

Over all the noise

God, I'm so blue

Know we're through

But I still f*****g love you, babe

I know we weren't perfect but I've never felt this way for no one

And I just can't imagine how you could be so okay now that I'm gone

Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me

'Cause you said forever now I drive alone past your street

Yeah, you said forever now I drive alone past your street

