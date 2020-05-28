Who Is Harry Styles's Song Adore You About? Meaning Behind 'Fine Line' Song

Who is Harry Styles's song 'Adore You' about? Picture: Harry Styles Vevo/ PA

'Adore You' has been on repeat ever since Harry Styles dropped it in December 2019- but who is the track about?

Harry Styles has been blaring out our speakers since he dropped 'Adore You' in late 2019, one of the catchiest pop songs we'd heard in ages accompanied with an eccentric music video seeing Haz serving some lewks- but who is he singing about?

Harry Styles' 'Adore You' Hidden Meaning: What Is The 'Fine Line' Star Really Singing About In Cryptic Lyrics?

Harry Styles performing in New York- 2020. Picture: Getty

Unlike other tracks off his second album, 'Fine Line', Harry hasn't explicitly explained what, or who, inspired 'Adore You', but there's a theme running through the record of that excitement you get in those initial stages of a relationship.

This can be seen running through both 'Golden' and 'Watermelon Sugar' and perfectly fits the lyrics and vibe of this upbeat song as well.

It's no secret that 'Cherry' is about Harry's supermodel ex, Camille Rowe, who he dated for around a year, with things ending in 2018, and Haz himself has hinted him and his 'wandering hands' was the reason their relationship came to an end.

A recording of her voice, speaking french, is also played in the song- so listen out!

The former 1D member has dated some seriously famous faces, including Kendall Jenner, who he's rumoured to have sung about on his debut album, as well as ex-Taylor Swift, but they're in the past now, him and Kendall are still good mates!

Whilst the song could very well be about someone in particular, Harry has managed to avoid having them in the limelight as he's been single, as far as everyone is concerned, for over a year now.

'Adore You' lyrics

Walk in your rainbow paradise

Strawberry lipstick state of mind

I get so lost inside your eyes

Would you believe it?



You don’t have to say love me

You don’t have to say nothing

You don’t have to say you’re mine

HoneyI would walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you



Oh honey

I would walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do

Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do



Your wonder under summer sky

Brown skin and lemon over ice

Would you believe it?

You don’t have to say love me

I just want to tell you something

Lately you’ve been on my mind



Honey

I would walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you



Oh honey

I would walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do

Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do(It’s the only thing I’ll ever do)



I would walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you



Oh honey

I would walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do

I would walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you



Oh honey

Oh honey

I would walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you



Oh honey

Just let me adore you

Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do

