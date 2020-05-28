Who Is Harry Styles's Song Adore You About? Meaning Behind 'Fine Line' Song
28 May 2020, 16:25
'Adore You' has been on repeat ever since Harry Styles dropped it in December 2019- but who is the track about?
Harry Styles has been blaring out our speakers since he dropped 'Adore You' in late 2019, one of the catchiest pop songs we'd heard in ages accompanied with an eccentric music video seeing Haz serving some lewks- but who is he singing about?
Harry Styles' 'Adore You' Hidden Meaning: What Is The 'Fine Line' Star Really Singing About In Cryptic Lyrics?
Unlike other tracks off his second album, 'Fine Line', Harry hasn't explicitly explained what, or who, inspired 'Adore You', but there's a theme running through the record of that excitement you get in those initial stages of a relationship.
This can be seen running through both 'Golden' and 'Watermelon Sugar' and perfectly fits the lyrics and vibe of this upbeat song as well.
It's no secret that 'Cherry' is about Harry's supermodel ex, Camille Rowe, who he dated for around a year, with things ending in 2018, and Haz himself has hinted him and his 'wandering hands' was the reason their relationship came to an end.
A recording of her voice, speaking french, is also played in the song- so listen out!
The former 1D member has dated some seriously famous faces, including Kendall Jenner, who he's rumoured to have sung about on his debut album, as well as ex-Taylor Swift, but they're in the past now, him and Kendall are still good mates!
Whilst the song could very well be about someone in particular, Harry has managed to avoid having them in the limelight as he's been single, as far as everyone is concerned, for over a year now.
'Adore You' lyrics
Walk in your rainbow paradise
Strawberry lipstick state of mind
I get so lost inside your eyes
Would you believe it?
You don’t have to say love me
You don’t have to say nothing
You don’t have to say you’re mine
HoneyI would walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Oh honey
I would walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do
Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do
Your wonder under summer sky
Brown skin and lemon over ice
Would you believe it?
You don’t have to say love me
I just want to tell you something
Lately you’ve been on my mind
Honey
I would walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Oh honey
I would walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do
Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do(It’s the only thing I’ll ever do)
I would walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Oh honey
I would walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do
I would walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Oh honey
Oh honey
I would walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Oh honey
Just let me adore you
Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do
