Inside Harry Styles And Lizzo’s Iconic Friendship

Harry Styles and Lizzo's friendship has grown over the years. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Harry Styles and Lizzo have had an incredible amount of memorable moments throughout their friendship.

Harry Styles has a serious number of high-profile people in his inner circle but his adorable friendship with Lizzo is definitely one of our faves!

Not only are they both incredible artists, but they have such amazing on-stage chemistry and always support each other when they can.

So, here’s everything we know about the pop stars’ friendship and their best moments.

Harry Styles and Lizzo have been good pals for a while. Picture: Instagram

Harry Styles and Lizzo performing 'Juice' together

We could never forget the moment Haz and Lizzo gave us a performance to remember when the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star joined the ‘Good As Hell’ songstress during her show in Miami, Florida back in January 2020.

The pair gave us all the feels as they smashed their joint performance of Lizzo’s hit bop, ‘Juice’.

We definitely had that performance on repeat for days, ngl.

Lizzo and Harry Styles at the 2020 BRITs

Harry Styles and Lizzo sat near each other at The BRITs 2020. Picture: ITV

It’s safe to say the evening of the BRITs last year was the night everyone envied the pair’s friendship the most.

In fact, Hizzo flourished so much that evening that the pair sat nearby and even held hands at one point, cuddling up whilst Lizzo had a chat with the host, Jack Whitehall.

They sent fans into meltdown and their friendship has been growing ever since!

What Harry Styles and Lizzo have said about each other

Lizzo talking about Harry performing at the #GRAMMYs on her Instagram Live! pic.twitter.com/P9Wu60Em5Z — HSD (@hsdaily) March 8, 2021

Lizzo took to Instagram Live on March 7, following the announcement that her good pal and former One Direction star was set to perform at The Grammys 2021.

When asked about her thoughts on the news, she said: “OH MY GOD, I’m so excited to see Harry perform, he’s so talented. I talked to him today.”

Honestly, imagine casually just speaking to Haz?!

