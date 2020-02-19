The BRITs 2020: From Harry Styles & Lizzo Holding Hands To Lewis Capaldi’s Cut-Off Speech, Here’s Five Moments You Missed

What went down at the 2020 BRITs? Here's the tea. Picture: PA

What happened at the 2020 BRITs? We’ve brought you the top five memorable moments from the evening, from the incredible performances and star-studded appearances on the red carpet, here's what went down.

The BRITs is known to be the biggest night in UK music and 2020’s did not disappoint!

Stars from Stormzy and Mabel to Lizzo and Billie Eilish walked the red carpet and served nothing but looks, but the iconic moments were what made the night what it was.

So, what exactly happened at the 2020 BRIT Awards?

We’re here to bring you the top five moments from the night…

Lewis Capaldi’s acceptance speech was cut off

Lewis Capaldi won two awards and after taking home the first of the night - Best New Artist - he headed over to the stage to give his acceptance speech.

However, the viewers at home didn’t get much out of the ‘Someone You Loved’ star as his speech was cut off, with the message ‘audio muted’ popping up on the screen.

It hasn’t been explained by ITV, however fans have speculated it was because the hitmaker dropped the F word early on in his speech.

One person tweeted: “PLAY LEWIS’S SWEARY AUDIO YOU COWARDS #BRITs.”

“Lewis Capaldi downing a bottle of Red Stripe live on stage and getting his entire acceptance speech for Best New Artist muted is exactly what I needed to see #Brits2020,” added another.

Fans think Lewis Capaldi's speech was cut off because he was 'rowdy' on stage. Picture: Twitter

Harry Styles and Lizzo holding hands

LIZZO AND HARRY STYLES HOLDING HANDS AAHHHHH pic.twitter.com/Bh6jOtcAAv — karla (@finelinek) February 18, 2020

This year has been the year of Hizzo and we are so here for it!

Harry Styles and Lizzo remained BFFs throughout the show and when the host, Jack Whitehall, asked the ‘Juice’ singer about her friendship with the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer, she grabbed her good pal Haz - who was conveniently sat behind her.

They ended up having a little cuddle and holding hands, giving fans everything they needed from the loveable pair!

One tweeted: "What I never knew I needed until now: a show where @lizzo @jackwhitehall and @Harry_Styles just hang out and drink and chat please #BritAwards2020,” and we agree!

Billie Eilish sang the Bond song for the first time

Billie took to the stage to perform 'No Time To Die’ with her brother, Finneas O’Connell, and absolutely smashed it!

After being the youngest ever artist to write a song for the James Bond franchise, it was a long-anticipated performance and fans took to social media to praise it, with one writing: "How amazing is @billieeilish tho! 18 years old and singing a bond song like that.”

Mabel brought her mum as her date

Mabel's mum joined her for the BRITs red carpet. Picture: PA

Mabel opened up the 2020 BRITs with ‘Don’t Call Me Up’ and one person who she definitely made proud was her mum - as she had just walked the red carpet with her!

The ‘Mad Love’ singer is the daughter of singer and rapper, Neneh Cherry, who we’re sure is no stranger to award shows!

The pair looked super glam when they arrived and posed for pictures in possibly the most adorable snaps of the evening.

Harry Styles’ outfits

It’s not like Harry Styles to not steal the show, especially with what he’s wearing, and he did just that!

The ‘Adore You’ star had three outfit changes, and each one was just as iconic as the last.

Changing between two colourful suits and a jumpsuit, Haz definitely would’ve won best dressed if it was a category!

In true Harry style, he sported all of his outfits with purple painted nails and we Stan a manicured king!

