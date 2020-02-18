The BRITs 2020: From Harry Styles and Billie Eilish To Lizzo and Stormzy, Here's All The Red Carpet Looks
18 February 2020, 17:28 | Updated: 18 February 2020, 20:07
The BRITs 2020 has the likes of Harry Styles, Stormzy, Billie Eilish and Lizzo in attendance - we're here to bring you all the looks served from the iconic night's red carpet, before all the magic happens on stage!
As the biggest night in UK music, the 2020 BRITs is known to bring the biggest names in the industry to come together and shut down the O2 Arena in London.
From Mabel to Lewis Capaldi, let's take a look at the most iconic outfits from the night...
Lewis Capaldi posed as the angel he is for his red carpet appearance
Lizzo has shut down the red carpet with the most iconic dress!
Tom Walker is all smiles in his suave outfit
Billie Eilish did not come to play, she came to slay!
Celeste has won the Rising Star award at the BRITs and she looks like one, too!
Laura Whitmore is all dazzled in her incredible dress.
Mabel has stolen hearts already with an iconic bob and red dress
Bastille have brought some serious patterns to the event
Fleur East looks super elegant on the red carpet!
Burna Boy has brought some serious style to the BRITs
Grace Carter looks insane in her colourful outfit!
Rag n Bone Man is on trend with his colour combo!
Aitch looks all dapper in his suit!
It's definitely still birthday season for Anne-Marie as she stunned in her pink bow dress
Capital Breakfast's Vick Hope has stole the show with her incredible mesh dress!
Charli XCX's slick hair and classic look is a vibe
Stormzy came to the BRITs in all white and we Stan the stylish star!
Harry Styles made his entrance with the most iconic nails and pear necklace!
Niall Horan is giving us wholesome vibes in his velvet suit and we are loving it!
Hailee Steinfeld is a real life princess, we are convinced!
Jorja Smith arrived in a bright outfit and she is glowing!
JLS have kicked off their reunion with an iconic BRITs attendance
Capital Breakfast's very own Roman Kemp brought his dad, Martin, to the 2020 BRITs!
AJ Tracey stole the show at the BRITs 2020 with his slick suit