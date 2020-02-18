The BRITs 2020: From Harry Styles and Billie Eilish To Lizzo and Stormzy, Here's All The Red Carpet Looks

The BRITs 2020 have the hottest stars ready to take the red carpet. Picture: PA

The BRITs 2020 has the likes of Harry Styles, Stormzy, Billie Eilish and Lizzo in attendance - we're here to bring you all the looks served from the iconic night's red carpet, before all the magic happens on stage!

As the biggest night in UK music, the 2020 BRITs is known to bring the biggest names in the industry to come together and shut down the O2 Arena in London.

From Mabel to Lewis Capaldi, let's take a look at the most iconic outfits from the night...

Lewis Capaldi posed as the angel he is for his red carpet appearance Lewis Capaldi is set to perform at the BRITs 2020. Picture: PA Lizzo has shut down the red carpet with the most iconic dress! Lizzo's 'milk chocolate' dress has slayed the BRITs. Picture: PA Tom Walker is all smiles in his suave outfit Tom Walker made an entrance at the BRITs red carpet. Picture: PA Billie Eilish did not come to play, she came to slay! Billie Eilish is all coordinated for her BRITs appearance. Picture: PA Celeste has won the Rising Star award at the BRITs and she looks like one, too! Celeste looks incredible at the BRITs. Picture: PA Laura Whitmore is all dazzled in her incredible dress. Laura Whitmore looks amazing on the red carpet. Picture: PA Mabel has stolen hearts already with an iconic bob and red dress Mabel has shut it down. Picture: PA Bastille have brought some serious patterns to the event Bastille showed up in style. Picture: PA Fleur East looks super elegant on the red carpet! Fleur East's classic look is incredible. Picture: PA Burna Boy has brought some serious style to the BRITs Burna Boy shut down the red carpet. Picture: PA Grace Carter looks insane in her colourful outfit! Grace Carter looks super fierce. Picture: PA Rag n Bone Man is on trend with his colour combo! Rag n Bone Man is giving us serious vibes. Picture: PA Aitch looks all dapper in his suit! Aitch has brought the classic look to the BRITs. Picture: PA It's definitely still birthday season for Anne-Marie as she stunned in her pink bow dress Anne-Marie looks like a princess. Picture: PA Capital Breakfast's Vick Hope has stole the show with her incredible mesh dress! Vick Hope stunned on the red carpet. Picture: PA Charli XCX's slick hair and classic look is a vibe Charli XCX looked amazing. Picture: PA Stormzy came to the BRITs in all white and we Stan the stylish star! Stormzy has taken over the red carpet with his look. Picture: PA Harry Styles made his entrance with the most iconic nails and pear necklace! Harry Styles with his matching nails is our favourite thing. Picture: PA Niall Horan is giving us wholesome vibes in his velvet suit and we are loving it! Niall Horan looks super suave on the red carpet. Picture: PA Hailee Steinfeld is a real life princess, we are convinced! Hailee Steinfeld slayed at the BRITs. Picture: PA Jorja Smith arrived in a bright outfit and she is glowing! Jorja Smith stunned on the red carpet. Picture: PA JLS have kicked off their reunion with an iconic BRITs attendance JLS joined the BRITs 2020 stars. Picture: PA Capital Breakfast's very own Roman Kemp brought his dad, Martin, to the 2020 BRITs! Roman and Martin Kemp showed up in suave outfits. Picture: PA AJ Tracey stole the show at the BRITs 2020 with his slick suit AJ Tracey dressed dapper on the red carpet. Picture: PA

