A Closer Look At Hailey Bieber's New Engagement Ring

A look at Hailey Bieber's new engagement ring. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Hailey Bieber has swapped her engagement ring for a brand new one during pregnancy, here's a closer look at it including where it's from, how many carats it is and what cut she (or Justin) chose.

In a photo dump of her life recently, Hailey Bieber shared a first look at her brand new engagement ring. In the picture you can see she's moved her original engagement ring to her pinky finger and is donning a beautiful new rock on her wedding finger.

She has likely moved her ring because of swelling she is experiencing during pregnancy which means her old ring now only fits her smallest finger. But as she wants to continue showing her partnership to husband Justin Bieber she has a new ring in it's place to fit her currently swollen wedding finger.

We were given a look at her new ring in a carousel of pictures captioned, 'little cherry blossoms on my nails little cherry blossom in my belly', which furthered the fan theory that she's having a baby girl.

Let's take a closer look at that stunning new ring...

Hailey Bieber captioned the post: 'little cherry blossoms on my nails little cherry blossom in my belly'. Picture: Instagram @haileybieber

How many carats is Hailey Bieber's new engagement ring?

Engagement and wedding rings expert Laura Taylor, from Lorel Diamonds, told us that Hailey's new ring is "considerably bigger" than her original engagement ring.

She said: “The new ring is almost identical to her original engagement ring in terms of the four-prong setting, a style Hailey is a fan of, though the elongated oval-cut diamond is considerably bigger at roughly 18-carats."

How much did Hailey Bieber's new engagement ring cost?

But how much would that cost? Laura's got the answers. “Hailey’s original 10-carat engagement ring is worth an estimated £480,000 ($600,000).

"Though that price tag seems small in comparison to her new 18-carat replacement ring, which is worth upwards of £800,000 ($1 million) thanks to its excellent clarity and rarity.”

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber showed off new wedding bands in their pregnancy announcement. Picture: Instagram @justinbieber

Where is Hailey Bieber's new engagement ring from?

Hailey's new engagement ring sits snuggly under her diamond Tiffany & Co band which she's believed to have been given by Justin as they renewed their vow.

Her and Justin have matching bands which Laura estimated to be worth upwards of £25,000 ($31,000) and £30,000 ($38,000). The couple chose Tiffany for their wedding rings too so it's likely the mum-to-be's new engagement is from the same jeweller.

