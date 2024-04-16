Justin And Hailey Bieber Continue To Defy Divorce Rumours In Sweet Moment At Coachella

16 April 2024, 11:37 | Updated: 16 April 2024, 11:48

Hailey and Justin silence divorce rumours again
Hailey and Justin silence divorce rumours again. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Amid spiralling divorce rumours, Hailey and Justin Bieber were spotted sharing an adorable moment during Lana Del Rey’s Coachella set.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber’s marriage has been plagued by breakup rumours for what seems like forever but the couple continue to come out in defence of their relationship.

However they silenced breakup rumours over the weekend without having to say a word, as they were spotted sharing a sweet moment at Coachella.

Watching the wonderful Lana in the Californian desert, Justin gently caressed Hailey’s head. The show of affection was caught on camera and the two looked more in love than ever as they were also seen whispering and giggling to one another.

As well as being in the Coachella crowd, Justin made a surprise appearance on stage when R&B singer TEMS pulled him out with Wizkid to perform their remix of ‘Essence’. This was a much welcomed return to the mic after Justin’s health scares.

Justin Bieber were seen being affectionate to one another at Coachella 2024
Justin Bieber were seen being affectionate to one another at Coachella 2024. Picture: Getty

The sweet moment led their fans to resurface a pic from Coachella 2022 where Justin balanced himself against the railings so that his wife could use his lap as a seat - how adorable!

Justin shared the video of them at Coachella this year on his Insta with the song 'My Love Mine All Mine' by Mitski playing over the top of it. Kim Kardashian even showed her support for the couple, commenting: "I love you guys."

Earlier in 2024 Hailey shut down online theories linking her to blind items claiming she was having an affair. Taking to her IG story she wrote: "Just FYI the stories and constant "blind items" I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong.

“Made out of thin air... Come from the land of delusion... So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they are always false xx sorry to spoil it."

Just days after she took to social media to shut down the rumours she was seen out and about wearing her ten-carat wedding ring on full display, proving that she and Justin are still very much happily married.

The breakup rumours had been inflamed by Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, taking to social media asking people to pray for the couple. However this was reported to not have been any reference to their relationship.

TMZ reported that the couple are dealing with a separate private matter that Hailey's dad was aware about.

Socialite and model Hailey and her uber successful singer husband have been wed since 2018 and despite what you read online, they look like they’re still happily married five years on.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift announced 'Dead Poets Department'

Taylor Swift Album ‘Tortured Poets Department’ Release Date, Track List And More

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Dating: A Complete Relationship Timeline So Far

WhatApp have capitalised a certain feature on their app

WhatsApp Just Made A Subtle Change And It's Infuriating Everyone

Zendaya dodged a question about her co-stars

Zendaya Brilliantly Swerves Awkward Kiss Question On Challengers Press Run

Billie Eilish was seen kissing Quenlin Blackwell at Coachella

Who Is Quenlin Blackwell, The YouTuber Billie Eilish Partied With At Coachella?

Billie Eilish plays the Global Citizen's Power Our Planet: Live in Paris show

Billie Eilish's Third Album 'Hit Me Hard And Soft': Everything We Know So Far

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits