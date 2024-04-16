Justin And Hailey Bieber Continue To Defy Divorce Rumours In Sweet Moment At Coachella

Hailey and Justin silence divorce rumours again. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Amid spiralling divorce rumours, Hailey and Justin Bieber were spotted sharing an adorable moment during Lana Del Rey’s Coachella set.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber’s marriage has been plagued by breakup rumours for what seems like forever but the couple continue to come out in defence of their relationship.

However they silenced breakup rumours over the weekend without having to say a word, as they were spotted sharing a sweet moment at Coachella.

Watching the wonderful Lana in the Californian desert, Justin gently caressed Hailey’s head. The show of affection was caught on camera and the two looked more in love than ever as they were also seen whispering and giggling to one another.

As well as being in the Coachella crowd, Justin made a surprise appearance on stage when R&B singer TEMS pulled him out with Wizkid to perform their remix of ‘Essence’. This was a much welcomed return to the mic after Justin’s health scares.

Justin Bieber were seen being affectionate to one another at Coachella 2024. Picture: Getty

The sweet moment led their fans to resurface a pic from Coachella 2022 where Justin balanced himself against the railings so that his wife could use his lap as a seat - how adorable!

Justin shared the video of them at Coachella this year on his Insta with the song 'My Love Mine All Mine' by Mitski playing over the top of it. Kim Kardashian even showed her support for the couple, commenting: "I love you guys."

Earlier in 2024 Hailey shut down online theories linking her to blind items claiming she was having an affair. Taking to her IG story she wrote: "Just FYI the stories and constant "blind items" I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong.

“Made out of thin air... Come from the land of delusion... So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they are always false xx sorry to spoil it."

Just days after she took to social media to shut down the rumours she was seen out and about wearing her ten-carat wedding ring on full display, proving that she and Justin are still very much happily married.

The breakup rumours had been inflamed by Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, taking to social media asking people to pray for the couple. However this was reported to not have been any reference to their relationship.

TMZ reported that the couple are dealing with a separate private matter that Hailey's dad was aware about.

Socialite and model Hailey and her uber successful singer husband have been wed since 2018 and despite what you read online, they look like they’re still happily married five years on.

