15 April 2024, 08:24 | Updated: 15 April 2024, 13:27

By Abbie Reynolds

After Lana Del Rey brought out Billie Eilish for 'Ocean Eyes' we knew it was going to be an epic festival. Here are all the other surprise guests at the first weekend of Coachella.

Weekend one of Coachella 2024 started off with a bang! On Friday Sabrina Carpenter put on a flawless performance debuting her single 'Espresso' live for the first time and flirting with her man Barry Keoghan from the stage.

And then came the highly anticipated performance of Lana Del Rey who is dominating this year's festival with many referring to it as 'Lanachella'.

We knew Lana Del Rey in the desert was going to be unforgettable levels of iconic but she manage to outdo herself. She had promised her headlining at the festival was going to be her 'resurrection' after being quote-on-quote crucified for her 2012 performance on Saturday Night Live.

And boy did she 'rise from the dead', and had the entire crowd levitating with her when she brought out musical genius Billie Eilish. The pair duetted Billie's soft ballad 'Ocean Eyes' as well as Lana's iconic tune 'Video Games' before Billie put on a surprise DJ set to preview three unreleased songs from her new album.

Billie said Lana "is the reason for half you b**ches existence, including mine”
Billie said Lana "is the reason for half you b**ches' existence, including mine”. Picture: Getty

Billie Eilish For Lana Del Rey

Lana praised Billie, calling her the "voice of our generation", the 'Summertime Sadness' singer gushed: "Yep, that’s the voice of your generation, the voice of our generation. I”m so f**king grateful she’s standing next to me right now singing my favourite song of hers."

Billie returned the favour pointing to Lana and saying: "This is the reason for half you b**ches' existence, including mine.”

The 'NDA' singer had teased that she was going to be at the festival with a picture on her IG story of the desert sky. On day two she posted "round 2 tonight" hinting to another surprise performance.

The star ended up hosting a Coachella party where she leaked three songs from her upcoming album 'Hit Me Hard And Soft'.

Olivia Rodrigo for Gwen Stefani

It was Gwen Stefani and No Doubt's first time reuniting in nine years and they pulled out all the stops to put on an unforgettable performance.

On their Saturday night set they brought out Olivia Rodrigo for a back-and-forth rendition of 'Bathwater'. Olivia, who has just wrapped the first leg of her 'GUTS Tour', showed her appreciation for the rock-punk band with an 'I heart ND' baby tee.

Gwen Stefani of No Doubt and Olivia Rodrigo perform on Coachella Stage
Gwen Stefani of No Doubt and Olivia Rodrigo perform on Coachella Stage. Picture: Getty

Justin Bieber for TEMS

After some time away from the mic following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, Justin Bieber was brought onto the Coachella stage by TEMS with Wizkid to perform the remix of their afrobeats banger 'Essence'.

His appearance was well welcomed by the excited crowd and all of us who watched it online after the fact. TEMS shouted out to the crowd: "Give it up for Justin, the legend."

Kesha for Reneé Rapp

Mean Girls actress Reneé Rapp knows how to put on a show. And she did exactly that by bringing out Kesha for her Coachella set.

The duo performed Kesha's hit 'TikTok' with Kesha dressed in an 'I am mother' shirt. They switched up the lyrics to the song singing, “Wake up in the morning like F*** P. Diddy” rather than “Wake up in the morning feelin’ like P. Diddy”.

This was a response to the ongoing investigation into rapper P. Diddy's alleged criminal activity.

Kesha wore an 'I am Mother' t-shirt
Kesha wore an 'I am Mother' t-shirt. Picture: Getty

Tyler the Creator and special guests

Tyler didn't just have one artist join him for his set, in true Tyler fashion he kept the crowd guessing, bringing out Childish Gambino, A$AP Rocky, Charlie Wilson and Kali Uchis.

Will Smith for J Balvin

Colombian singer J Balvin brought out Will Smith, who joined him on stage to perform the iconic 'Men in Black' theme song. Complete with giant dancing aliens, it was a performance out of this world.

Will Smith was a surprise performer at Coachella
Will Smith was a surprise performer at Coachella. Picture: Getty

All of the special guests had those watching the festival from a far feeling massive fomo. We wonder what drama with go down on the Coachella stage for weekend two.

