Who’s In The Cast Of The Mean Girls Musical Movie?

8 November 2023, 17:22

The Mean Girls musical has an incredible cast
The Mean Girls musical has an incredible cast. Picture: Paramount Pictures

By Kathryn Knight

The Mean Girls musical has a star-studded cast, from OG star Tina Fey to Emily in Paris’ Ashley Park.

The trailer for Mean Girls the musical movie trailer is here (you can watch below!) and we’ve finally got a full look at the ensemble cast, from Renée Rapp as Regina to Jon Hamm as Coach Carr.

Renée is reprising her role after having blown fans away with her iconic portrayal of Regina in the broadway version of the musical.

To boot, Tim Meadows is back as Principal Duvall while Tina Fey has reprised her role as the iconic Ms. Norbury.

The Summer I Turned Pretty actor Christopher Briney is in the cast too, as love interest Aaron Samuels.

Here’s a complete look at the cast of Mean Girls: The Musical.

Renee Rapp plays Regina George in Mean Girls: The Musical
Renee Rapp plays Regina George in Mean Girls: The Musical. Picture: Getty

Mean Girls: The Musical – meet the cast

  • Tina Fey as Ms. Norbury
  • Jon Hamm as Coach Carr
  • Jenna Fischer as Ms. Heron
  • Angourie Rice as Cady Heron
  • Ashley Park as a teacher
  • René Rapp as Regina George
  • Auli’i Cravalho as Janis
  • Busy Philips as Mrs. George
  • Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels
  • Tim Meadows as Principal Duvall
  • Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners
  • Brian Altemus as Shane Oman
  • Avantika as Karen Shetty
  • Connor Ratliff as Mr. Raoo
  • Ari Notartomaso as Lizzie Thurman
  • Mahi Alam as Kevin Ganatra
  • Allison Winn as Caroline Krafft
  • Jaquel Spivey as Damian
The Summer I Turned Pretty fans will recognise Christopher Briney in Mean Girls: The Musical
The Summer I Turned Pretty fans will recognise Christopher Briney in Mean Girls: The Musical. Picture: Paramount Pictures

While a few of the OG cast members are back, there’s a bunch of familiar faces in the musical film too, like Ashley from Emily in Paris and White Chicks’ Busy Phillips.

Reneé made headlines when it was announced she’d be taking on the role for the musical movie, after wowing audiences on Broadway.

For Christopher Briney, it’s his first big role since becoming a breakout star on Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The Office legend Jenna Fischer will play Cady’s mum and comedy fans can’t wait to see her in the role.

Ashley Park is in the cast of Mean Girls: The Musical
Ashley Park is in the cast of Mean Girls: The Musical. Picture: Getty

While the trailer gave us all something to get excited about, there was no glimpse at the songs that will feature in the movie. Although it’s believed the soundtrack will be the same as the music used in the Broadway show.

The movie comes out on 19th January 2024.

Mean Girls: The Musical will also be coming to London’s West End very soon too. 2024 is Mean Girls’ year!

Mean Girls | Official Trailer (2024 Movie)

