Christopher Briney's Fact File: All There Is To Know About Conrad Fisher From The Summer I Turned Pretty

Get to know Christopher Briney who plays Conrad Fisher in The Summer I Turned Pretty from his age and Instagram to his dating history.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 is finally here after months of waiting, and Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah have found themselves in another messy situation with matters of the heart.

The Amazon Prime series, which is based on the books of the same name by To All The Boys author Jenny Han, ended its first season with a string of cliff-hangers, including *that* love triangle between Belly and the Fisher brothers - and the trailer has already teased the type of romance on the cards for season two (if you've not already binge-watched it, that is!).

But are you team Jeremiah or team Conrad?

As we get stuck into the new episodes starring Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno, get to know the actor who plays Conrad AKA Christopher IRL.

Here’s the lowdown on his age, Instagram, other roles and all the other questions on your mind…

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Conrad, Belly and Jeremiah. Picture: Alamy

How old is Christopher Briney and what age does Conrad play in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Christopher Briney was born on March 24, 1998, making him 25 years old at the time of writing.

However, his playing age in The Summer I Turned Pretty sees Conrad as a 17-year-old going on 18 in the second series, making him a year older than Belly.

Christopher Briney plays Conrad Fisher in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Picture: Alamy

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 is out on Amazon Prime. Picture: Alamy

Where is Christopher Briney from?

Born in Hartford, Connecticut in the US, Christopher attended many arts schools throughout his career before moving to New York City to attend Pace University.

He went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting in 2020 and currently lives in Brooklyn, New York.

Does Christopher Briney have a girlfriend?

Much like Conrad’s character in the series, Christopher appears to be a sought-after man IRL too as he is taken!

His girlfriend Isabel Machado is also an actress and singer as the pair met at university - and they even graduated with the same degree.

They’ve been together since 2021 and they even attended the NYC premiere of The Summer I Turned Pretty together in June last year.

Christopher Briney is dating actress Isobel Machado. Picture: Alamy

Christopher Briney has been with his girlfriend Isobel Machado for two years. Picture: Instagram

What other films and TV shows has Christopher Briney starred in?

Christopher has starred in a handful of short films in the past but his role in TSITP was his breakthrough role.

The actor also had a role in the biographical film Dalíland starring Ben Kingsley, which was released last year.

He’s also said to be playing the role of Aaron Samuels in the upcoming production of Mean Girls: The Musical, according to sources online!

Does Christopher Briney have Instagram?

He sure does - you can follow the actor who plays Conrad on Instagram @chrisbriney_ where he currently boasts 2.3million followers.

Chris primarily showcases shots from his film roles but also occasionally shares adorable pictures with his girlfriend and his pals.

