Who Is Christopher Briney’s Girlfriend? Meet Isabel Machado

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is officially happening

By Capital FM

Christopher Briney and Isabel Machado’s relationship looks straight out of The Summer I Turned Pretty, which he stars in.

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans will know Christopher Briney is the actor who plays Conrad Fisher, who becomes embroiled in a love triangle with life-long friend Isabel Conklin and his own brother Jeremiah.

But off-screen, Christopher’s love life is far from troubled as he’s head over heels for long-term girlfriend Isabel Machado.

Is that the sound of millions of hearts breaking? Yep, correct, Christopher is a taken man and his relationship off-screen might just be the cutest thing we’ve ever seen.

Christopher Briney posted this photo with girlfriend Isabel on their one-year anniversary. Picture: Christopher Briney/Instagram

Christopher Briney with girlfriend Isabel at the premiere of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Picture: Getty

Who is Christopher Briney’s girlfriend Isabel?

Isabel is an actress and singer from Chicago who’s starred in a number of theatre shows including productions of Hairspray and Scrooge.

Christopher and Isabel met at university. They both graduated from Pace University in 2020 with a BFA in acting for film, TV, Voiceover and commercial.

They frequently feature in each other’s Instagram photos and if not, Christopher makes sure to comment on nearly every one of Isabel’s uploads – boyfriend goals!

How long have Christopher and Isabel been together?

Christopher and Isabel have been together since 2021. On June 23rd 2022 he marked their anniversary on Instagram with a cute black-and-white photo and a short video of them together.

He captioned it: “A whole year!? i could never want anything else.”

Christopher Briney and Isabel Machado at a Ralph Lauren event in July 2023. Picture: Getty

What has Christopher said about girlfriend Isabel?

The couple generally keep their relationship out of the spotlight but when asked by PEOPLE about what makes him feel confident, Christopher couldn’t help but sing his girlfriend’s praises.

He was asked what makes him feel most confident and responded: “When my girlfriend tells me I'm pretty, I feel pretty.”

Christopher also shared some style advice she gave him: "The biggest thing [she has told me] is just wear something that you think is cool. Not something that you think someone else thinks is cool. It's hard to do that, easier said than done."

Isabel has also joined Christopher at a few red carpet events, accompanying him to The Summer I Turned Pretty series one premiere last year and attending a Ralph Lauren event in New York together this July.

