Martin Freeman Responds To Backlash Over 'Controversial' Jenna Ortega Age-Gap In Miller’s Girl

Martin Freeman defends Miller's Girl from age gap discourse backlash. Picture: Lionsgate

By Katie Louise Smith

Jenna Ortega's co-star Martin Freeman has responded to the outrage over their recent film, Miller's Girl, and he's defended the project from the criticism that's been hurled against it online.

In case you missed out on all the drama, Miller's Girl was released back in January and various spicy clips from the erotic thriller began circulating on social media.

In the film, Jenna plays 18-year-old student Cairo, who attempts to seduce and begin an affair with her creative writing teacher Jonathan, played by Martin. The film includes scenes where the two of them kiss, and one much-talked about hallucination that sees them in a very intimate situation.

After the clips went viral, the discourse began with people saying they were disturbed by the age gap between the characters, as well as the actors. At the time, the film's intimacy coordinator reassured people that everyone was comfortable with the level of intimacy shown on screen.

Now, Martin has weighed in with his take on the whole situation.

Speaking to The Times, Martin called the film "grown-up and nuanced," pointing out that the film is not praising or condoning the relationship between Cairo and Jonathan at all: "It’s not saying: 'Isn’t this great?'"

He went on to say that the film had been "tainted by association" due to its difficult subject matter.

Martin's comments have garnered a mixed reaction online. Some just think such problematic age-gap relationships shouldn't be 'romanticised' at all and that the film perpetuates harmful stereotypes. Others agree with him.

One Reddit user wrote: "I get his point. Media literacy has disintegrated in recent years. There are a lot of people that even think that stuff that is morally wrong and even shown by the narrative to be wrong, shouldn’t be shown."

