Martin Freeman Responds To Backlash Over 'Controversial' Jenna Ortega Age-Gap In Miller’s Girl

30 April 2024, 15:57 | Updated: 30 April 2024, 16:14

Martin Freeman defends Miller's Girl from age gap discourse backlash
Martin Freeman defends Miller's Girl from age gap discourse backlash. Picture: Lionsgate
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

[Capital Buzz, previously known as PopBuzz. New name, same content.]

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jenna Ortega's co-star Martin Freeman has responded to the outrage over their recent film, Miller's Girl, and he's defended the project from the criticism that's been hurled against it online.

In case you missed out on all the drama, Miller's Girl was released back in January and various spicy clips from the erotic thriller began circulating on social media.

In the film, Jenna plays 18-year-old student Cairo, who attempts to seduce and begin an affair with her creative writing teacher Jonathan, played by Martin. The film includes scenes where the two of them kiss, and one much-talked about hallucination that sees them in a very intimate situation.

Watch Jenna Ortega in the Miller’s Girl trailer

After the clips went viral, the discourse began with people saying they were disturbed by the age gap between the characters, as well as the actors. At the time, the film's intimacy coordinator reassured people that everyone was comfortable with the level of intimacy shown on screen.

Now, Martin has weighed in with his take on the whole situation.

Speaking to The Times, Martin called the film "grown-up and nuanced," pointing out that the film is not praising or condoning the relationship between Cairo and Jonathan at all: "It’s not saying: 'Isn’t this great?'"

He went on to say that the film had been "tainted by association" due to its difficult subject matter.

Martin's comments have garnered a mixed reaction online. Some just think such problematic age-gap relationships shouldn't be 'romanticised' at all and that the film perpetuates harmful stereotypes. Others agree with him.

One Reddit user wrote: "I get his point. Media literacy has disintegrated in recent years. There are a lot of people that even think that stuff that is morally wrong and even shown by the narrative to be wrong, shouldn’t be shown."

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

How to watch Challengers online: Netflix, streaming and everything you need to know

Is Challengers On Netflix Or Streaming? Here's When And How To Watch Online

Will there be 8 seasons of Bridgerton?

Bridgerton Bosses "Committed" To Making All 8 Seasons At Netflix

MAFS Australia 2024 brought together some strong and interesting couples

Who’s Still Together From MAFS Australia 2024?

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

Anne Hathaway Defends Age Gap Between Solène And Hayes In The Idea of You

Anne Hathaway Defends Age Gap Between Solène And Hayes In The Idea of You

Love Island's Kai Fagan in green swimming trunks

Love Island's Kai Fagan: Height, Age, Job, Fiancée And More

Love Island

Netflix are reportedly creating a new live-action Scooby-Doo series

Scooby-Doo live-action series is in the works at Netflix

Love Island winners Kai and Sanam

Inside Love Island's Kai Fagan And Sanam Harrinanan's Relationship

Love Island

Blue Ivy Carter is set to star in the next Lion King film by Disney

Blue Ivy Carter To Star In New Lion King Movie 'Mufasa'

The Idea of You sees Anne Hathaway opposite Nicholas Galitzine

Who’s In The Cast Of The Idea Of You? A Complete Guide

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits