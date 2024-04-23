Zendaya Calls Out "Weird" Interview Questions About Kissing Her Challengers Co-Stars

23 April 2024, 16:19 | Updated: 23 April 2024, 16:26

Zendaya calls out interview questions about kissing her Challengers co-stars
Zendaya calls out interview questions about kissing her Challengers co-stars. Picture: Marc Piasecki/WireImage, Jake's Takes via YouTube
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"If it was somebody else here, you probably wouldn’t be asked that question."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

[Capital Buzz, previously known as PopBuzz. New name, same content.]

Zendaya has HAD it! Officially! Stop asking her about what it's like to kiss her co-stars. It's getting very weird. She's answered them as politely as she can, but she's now personally calling it out.

Unless you've been living under a rock over the past few weeks, you'll know that Zendaya has been well and truly serving on the Challengers press tour alongside her co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor.

During several of those interviews and red carpet appearances, Z has had to field countless comments about her romantic scenes with both Mike and Josh.

Some of the questions have provided genuinely interesting answers from the trio, like what it was like to work with an intimacy coordinator. But other questions ("Who's the better kisser?") have been criticised by fans and now Zendaya is addressing the double standard.

Zendaya has had to face countless questions about kissing her Challengers co-stars
Zendaya has had to face countless questions about kissing her Challengers co-stars. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures

While sitting down to discuss the film with journalist Jake Hamilton, Zendaya was asked whether she thinks people have forgotten that an actor's job sometimes involves kissing other actors, or whether they're simply using it as an excuse to get her to talk about kissing.

For both Dune: Part Two and Challengers, there has been an increasing amount of attention on Zendaya kissing her co-stars.

In response to Jake's question, Zendaya said: "I don't know if it's because they want it to be like a viral thing, I don't know. But I have noticed that, with me specifically. I feel like other actors don't– If it was somebody else here, you probably wouldn’t be asked that question."

She continued: "It is a part of my job, and it's a completely normal part of the job despite, I think, maybe other people's perception of our job."

Zendaya then thanked Jake for bringing it up, because she's been thinking the same thing throughout her recent press runs.

"I'm like, 'This is weird! This is weird!'", she added.

In Challengers, Zendaya's character Tashi shares romantic moments with both Patrick (Josh O'Connor) and Art (Mike Faist) – and at one point, all three of them share a particular spicy moment together.

When the trailer first dropped, social media was ablaze with people making jokes about Tom Holland being jealous of Zendaya kissing other men. Fans immediately clapped back, pointing out that a) they're grown ups, and b) it's literally part of their jobs.

Perhaps the strange fixation is all just because it's the first time people are watching Zendaya in these more grown up roles? Who knows!

To quote the great Britney Spears: "It’s just a movie. It’s pretend. You’re an adult, you should know that." x

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift 'Down Bad' Lyrics Meaning Explained

Taylor Swift Explains Double Meaning Behind Her 'Down Bad' Lyrics

How long have Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco been dating?

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Dating Timeline – How They Met And Every Milestone Since

Here are all of Zendaya's iconic looks for the promotion of "Challengers" the movie

All Zendaya's Flawless Outfits On The Challengers Press Tour

Kim K and Taylor Swift haven't been seen together since 2016

Kim Kardashian Cryptically Responds To Taylor Swift Song 'ThanK You AIMee'

Post Malone Reveals Heartbreaking Reason Why He Has So Many Face Tattoos

Post Malone Explains Why He Has So Many Face Tattoos And It's Heartbreaking

Taylor Swift fans now think a 'Midnights' song was written about Matty Healy

Taylor Swift Fans Now Convinced This 'Midnights' Song Is About Matty Healy

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits