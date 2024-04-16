Zendaya Brilliantly Swerves Awkward Kiss Question On Challengers Press Run

16 April 2024, 13:06

Zendaya dodged a question about her co-stars
Zendaya dodged a question about her co-stars. Picture: Getty/Sunrise

By Abbie Reynolds

On the Challengers press tour Zendaya was asked an awkward intimate question but she swerved it brilliantly.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Zendaya truly slays a press tour, whether that be on the red carpet or at a junket with journalists.

This April the actress has been all around the world with co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor promoting their upcoming movie Challangers and we have been watching with pure admiration. Her Challengers premiere outfits have been to die for and that Vogue interview let us into a side if Z we'd never seen before.

But much like her Dune: Part Two press run, her intimate scenes on screen seem to have invited interviewers to ask some bizarre questions.

Challengers is unapologetically racy, with scenes where Zendaya's character Tashi gets intimate with both leading men and at some points at the same time.

However, this is purely acting and IRL the Euphoria star is in a committed relationship with Tom Holland. But in an interview with Australian outlet 'Sunrise' she was put in a awkward position.

Josh O&squot;Connor, Zendaya, Mike Faist at the "Challengers" photocall in Milan
Josh O'Connor, Zendaya, Mike Faist at the "Challengers" photocall in Milan. Picture: Getty

'Sunrise' interviewer Edwina Bartholomew asked Zendaya which of her co-stars was a better kisser. Zendaya was visibly baffled by this line of questioning and leant back in her chair with a puzzled look. Her lack of response could have been played off as her not hearing the question.

Mike jumped in to say that Josh was the better kisser in an attempt to cut through the awkwardness, saving Zendaya from such a question. She laughed it off and said: "Imma let y'all take that."

Similarly, on the red carpet for Dune: Part Two in France, Zendaya was asked if it was weird shooting a kissing scene with her co-star Timothée Chalamet.

She, again, laughed off the question before saying: "Well I think it's our job. So no it's not, I think it's not our first rodeo and we have an incredible director that, you know, helps guide the scenes and we're in such good hands and so well supported."

Zendaya among stars at the UK premiere of Challengers

Willy Wonka star Timothée didn't escape the questioning either. Speaking from the red carpet he said it wasn't weird "because we're you know pushing thirty and have been great friends for years, so it's just the nature of the job on this one. And the nature of the script, it's not more complicated than that."

They were also asked by Entertainment Tonight about how they made their kissing scenes seem 'so natural', but they vehemently denied that it felt natural to them as Timothée said they are so close "platonically".

Despite Zendaya saying "it's a little weird" the pair reiterated that it was their job with Timmy saying: "We are so tight now that it really just is another day at work.

"I don't know what that says about the nature of our job," he joked.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendya in "Dune: Part Two"
Timothée Chalamet and Zendya in "Dune: Part Two". Picture: Alamy

On set for Challengers Zendaya said that she and her co-stars built a 'safe' space together as they trained together daily creating a sense of "camaraderie".

She also credits the success of filming intimate scenes to the use of an intimacy coordinator.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift announced 'Dead Poets Department'

Taylor Swift Album ‘Tortured Poets Department’ Release Date, Track List And More

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Dating: A Complete Relationship Timeline So Far

WhatApp have capitalised a certain feature on their app

WhatsApp Just Made A Subtle Change And It's Infuriating Everyone

Hailey and Justin silence divorce rumours again

Justin And Hailey Bieber Continue To Defy Divorce Rumours In Sweet Moment At Coachella

Billie Eilish was seen kissing Quenlin Blackwell at Coachella

Who Is Quenlin Blackwell, The YouTuber Billie Eilish Partied With At Coachella?

Billie Eilish plays the Global Citizen's Power Our Planet: Live in Paris show

Billie Eilish's Third Album 'Hit Me Hard And Soft': Everything We Know So Far

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits