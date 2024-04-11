Zendaya’s Not Playing Around With Her London ‘Challengers’ Red Carpet Look

Zendaya walked the Challengers red carpet in London on the 10th of April. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Zendaya has set herself an impossible fashion standard and yet she comes through with her outfits every time. Her custom gown for the ‘Challengers’ red carpet might be her best look yet!

Four cities, four slays, Zendaya does not play around when it comes to the red carpet looks especially for her upcoming saucy tennis film Challengers.

She starred opposite Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist and the film is set to release in cinemas on the 26th of April 2024. But until then, we’re being spoilt for choice as Zendaya made her way around the world on her global press tour.

Boyfriend Tom Holland was seen supporting his girl on the London red carpet as she stepped out in a custom-made white Thom Browne dress covered in small sequinned tennis rackets.

Zendaya’s fashion double’s partner, aka. stylist Law Roach has yet to let us down as he dressed his muse in white, a homage to the Wimbledon dress code.

Zendaya's latest film Challengers drops on the 26th of April 2024. Picture: Getty

It’s one of several all-white looks Zendaya has rocked on this press tour so far. Law’s approach to dressing Zendaya has been dubbed ‘method dressing’ which was just a fancy way of saying, he's stuck to the themes and aesthetics of the movie they’re promoting.

This was seen with her Dune press run, with Zendaya's Mugler robot suit perfectly in ‘theme’ with the sci-fi film as well as an iconic fashion moment.

On the Challengers run, Law has been working hard to combine red-carpet fashion with sports aesthetics to encapsulate Zendaya’s character Tashi Duncan.

Zendaya stars alongside Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist. Picture: Getty

The Thom Browne grown gave a preppy and coquette vibe, with a bow motif that ran throughout the outfit. A large floppy bow was styled onto her long blonde ponytail, whilst the gown itself had a thin bow belt fitted on the drop waist. To take it to the next level, the small sequinned tennis rackets sewn all over the gown began to look like bows from a distance too.

The dress’s high Peter Pan collar and button-down bodice gave the entire look a young preppy vibe, but the sporting elements were delightfully woven into the bottom half of the dress.

Thom Browne's iconic red, blue and white stripes doubled as a reference to sports socks. Picture: Getty

The lower half of the grown paid referenced a pleated skirt, a common uniform for female tennis players. The pleats were broken up with a netting material that recalled a tennis net. The hem of the dress not only had Thom Browne’s signature red, blue and white stripes but also felt like a reference to a pair of tennis or sports socks.

Zendaya revealed earlier in April that she had dyed her hair honey blonde before the Challengers press tour to be able to really differentiate the project from Dune, whose press junket she was just coming off. Her new blonde hair was braided into a high ponytail and lengthened with extensions and she was accessorised with a casual handful of Bulgari diamonds and a Louboutin heel.

Zendaya dyed her hair blonde after the Dune press junket was over. Picture: Getty

Zendaya slayed in a minimalist white Calvin Klein suit during the Rome red carpet and a beautiful Louis Vuitton gown in Paris.

But it was really in Sydney, Australia that she came out with a bang. The fashion icon was dressed in a green slinky sparkly Loewe grown that paid homage to the court greens.

The look was extra special because the creative director of Loewe, Jonathan Anderson, was also in charge of designing the costumes for Challengers.

You can check out all Zendaya's iconic looks on the Challengers press tour here.

