Why Zendaya’s Stylist & Fashion Guru To The Stars Law Roach Is Retiring

Celebrity stylist Law Roach announced his retirement. Picture: Alamy

Celebrity stylist Law Roach has been responsible for countless timeless looks over the years and he’s now announced his retirement.

Law Roach shocked the internet after he announced he was retiring after being a staple celebrity stylist in the fashion industry.

The 44-year-old has notably worked with some huge names over the years, primarily Zendaya, who he’s styled since she was just 14 years old.

He even most recently styled an array of stars for the 2023 Oscars Vanity Fair afterparty including Megan Thee Stallion, Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer and Kerry Washington.

But why is Law Roach retiring?

Here’s what we know…

Law Roach announced his retirement from being a celebrity stylist. Picture: Alamy

Law Roach has been Zendaya's stylist for years. Picture: Alamy

Why is Law Roach retiring from being a celebrity stylist?

Law took to Instagram on Tuesday night to announce his retirement with a photo of a red sign that simply read ‘retired’.

His caption, however, left many of his peers and fans concerned as he cryptically said of his retirement: “My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years.

“Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not!

“The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.”

It’s not known what exactly pushed Law to his decision, but he was swiftly shown support by hundreds of people in the comments, with many begging for him to return to being his self-proclaimed ‘image architect’.

Law Roach has styled Zendaya since 2011. Picture: Alamy

Celebrity photographer Diggzy, who often snaps pictures of Rihanna, wrote: “Don’t let this be the end. But you will bring greatness to whatever you set your mind to.”

Supermodel Naomi Campbell added: “Law I won’t let you!!!! We don’t quit.. strived too hard.”

Meanwhile, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, Edward Enninful sweetly added: “You will always have a home @britishvogue.”

“Mental health is first,” Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes importantly added.

Law is yet to speak out since his announcement.

