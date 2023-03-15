Why Zendaya’s Stylist & Fashion Guru To The Stars Law Roach Is Retiring

15 March 2023, 12:05

Celebrity stylist Law Roach announced his retirement
Celebrity stylist Law Roach announced his retirement. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Celebrity stylist Law Roach has been responsible for countless timeless looks over the years and he’s now announced his retirement.

Law Roach shocked the internet after he announced he was retiring after being a staple celebrity stylist in the fashion industry.

The 44-year-old has notably worked with some huge names over the years, primarily Zendaya, who he’s styled since she was just 14 years old.

23 Oscars Looks That Stole The Spotlight – From Rihanna To Billie Eilish

15 Looks From The Versace Fall/Winter 2023 Show That Have Us Double-Tapping

He even most recently styled an array of stars for the 2023 Oscars Vanity Fair afterparty including Megan Thee Stallion, Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer and Kerry Washington.

But why is Law Roach retiring?

Here’s what we know…

Law Roach announced his retirement from being a celebrity stylist
Law Roach announced his retirement from being a celebrity stylist. Picture: Alamy
Law Roach has been Zendaya's stylist for years
Law Roach has been Zendaya's stylist for years. Picture: Alamy

Why is Law Roach retiring from being a celebrity stylist?

Law took to Instagram on Tuesday night to announce his retirement with a photo of a red sign that simply read ‘retired’.

His caption, however, left many of his peers and fans concerned as he cryptically said of his retirement: “My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years.

“Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not!

“The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.”

It’s not known what exactly pushed Law to his decision, but he was swiftly shown support by hundreds of people in the comments, with many begging for him to return to being his self-proclaimed ‘image architect’.

Law Roach has styled Zendaya since 2011
Law Roach has styled Zendaya since 2011. Picture: Alamy

Celebrity photographer Diggzy, who often snaps pictures of Rihanna, wrote: “Don’t let this be the end. But you will bring greatness to whatever you set your mind to.”

Supermodel Naomi Campbell added: “Law I won’t let you!!!! We don’t quit.. strived too hard.”

Meanwhile, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, Edward Enninful sweetly added: “You will always have a home @britishvogue.”

“Mental health is first,” Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes importantly added.

Law is yet to speak out since his announcement.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Get to know Lindsay Lohan's husband Bader Shammas

Who Is Bader Shammas? Meet Lindsay Lohan’s Husband From His Age & Job To Their Wedding Details

Are any winter Love Island 2023 couples still together?

Which Winter Love Island 2023 Couples Are Still Together? From Kai & Sanam To Ron & Lana

Wicked is being adapted into a feature flick!

Wicked: All The Details On The Movie Musical From Cast To Release Date & More

All of Maya Jama's Love Island outfits

Here's Every Single Outfit Maya Jama Has Worn On Love Island

Louis Tomlinson spoke about writing songs in 1D

Louis Tomlinson 'Proud' To Have The Most One Direction Writing Credits

Nicola calls Selena Gomez her "soul sister"

Nicola Peltz Talks About Her Friendship With 'Soul Sister' Selena Gomez

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star