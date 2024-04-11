Zendaya And Tom Holland End Split Rumours With A Kiss At Challengers London Premiere

11 April 2024, 10:48 | Updated: 11 April 2024, 10:53

Tom and Zendaya share a kiss at the London premiere of Challengers
Tom and Zendaya share a kiss at the London premiere of Challengers. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Zendaya and Tom Holland put all those breakup rumours to rest and proved they are still together with a kiss at the Challengers London premiere.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At the Challengers London premiere Zendaya and Tom Holland silenced all the split rumours in a rare act of PDA. In a video captured by a fan on social media Zendaya was seen leaning in to kiss Tom before they shared a loving embrace.

After Zendaya stunned on the red carpet for the UK premiere of her upcoming film, she headed into the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square where Tom, who didn't walk the red carpet, was sat in the audience.

Zendaya and her man have done a complete 180° on the breakup rumours, as not only did they pack on the PDA in London, the Euphoria actress was seen wearing a ring on her wedding finger during the Paris Challengers premiere.

This sparked engagement rumours, but in the capital city her left ring finger was noticeably bare.

Zendaya had no ring on her wedding finger at the London premiere
Zendaya had no ring on her wedding finger at the London premiere. Picture: Getty

Speculation that the pair had called it quits started in January after Zendaya unfollowed Tom on Instagram while he still followed her. However, Zendaya had unfollowed her entire following list.

Not long after the rumours began Tom was caught rebuking them in a quick run in with TMZ. The actor set the record straight saying “No, absolutely not,” to the breakup rumours.

Despite this confirmation, worries than the pair had split continued when Zendaya did the worldwide press tour for Dune: Part Two without Tom by her side.

But recently, the pair have proved everything is still very much sweet between them with Zendaya talking about future children and news that they are moving in together.

In a recent interview with Vogue Zendaya spoke about how - as his MJ - she witnessed Tom's rise to fame first-hand, saying: "I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully."

Zendaya has spent much longer in spot light having begun her career on Disney Channel at just 14 years old.

Zendaya among stars at the UK premiere of Challengers

At the Challengers premiere Zendaya revealed some insight about her character in the film, saying that she is the "most unapologetically cruel" woman.

On the red carpet she said: "The characters are all so incredibly complex...I wanted to tackle a character that felt very multi-dimensional and had so much depth to her."

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are engaged

A Closer Look At Perrie Edwards’ Incredible Engagement Ring From Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Is Perrie Edwards married to her partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?

Are Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Married?

Did Tom Holland propose to Zendaya?

Are Tom Holland And Zendaya Engaged?

Zendaya walked the Challengers red carpet in London on the 10th of April

Zendaya’s Not Playing Around With Her London ‘Challengers’ Red Carpet Look

Unpacking a The Tortured Poets Department theories

Every Theory About Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' Explained

Here are all of Zendaya's iconic looks for the promotion of "Challengers" the movie

All Zendaya's Flawless Outfits On The Challengers Press Tour

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits