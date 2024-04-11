Zendaya And Tom Holland End Split Rumours With A Kiss At Challengers London Premiere

Tom and Zendaya share a kiss at the London premiere of Challengers. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Zendaya and Tom Holland put all those breakup rumours to rest and proved they are still together with a kiss at the Challengers London premiere.

At the Challengers London premiere Zendaya and Tom Holland silenced all the split rumours in a rare act of PDA. In a video captured by a fan on social media Zendaya was seen leaning in to kiss Tom before they shared a loving embrace.

After Zendaya stunned on the red carpet for the UK premiere of her upcoming film, she headed into the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square where Tom, who didn't walk the red carpet, was sat in the audience.

Zendaya and her man have done a complete 180° on the breakup rumours, as not only did they pack on the PDA in London, the Euphoria actress was seen wearing a ring on her wedding finger during the Paris Challengers premiere.

This sparked engagement rumours, but in the capital city her left ring finger was noticeably bare.

Zendaya had no ring on her wedding finger at the London premiere. Picture: Getty

Speculation that the pair had called it quits started in January after Zendaya unfollowed Tom on Instagram while he still followed her. However, Zendaya had unfollowed her entire following list.

Not long after the rumours began Tom was caught rebuking them in a quick run in with TMZ. The actor set the record straight saying “No, absolutely not,” to the breakup rumours.

Despite this confirmation, worries than the pair had split continued when Zendaya did the worldwide press tour for Dune: Part Two without Tom by her side.

But recently, the pair have proved everything is still very much sweet between them with Zendaya talking about future children and news that they are moving in together.

my beloved parents ♡ pic.twitter.com/Sr2PGmhBcy — emilie ♡ fan account (@tomhollandsdaya) April 11, 2024

In a recent interview with Vogue Zendaya spoke about how - as his MJ - she witnessed Tom's rise to fame first-hand, saying: "I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully."

Zendaya has spent much longer in spot light having begun her career on Disney Channel at just 14 years old.

Zendaya among stars at the UK premiere of Challengers

At the Challengers premiere Zendaya revealed some insight about her character in the film, saying that she is the "most unapologetically cruel" woman.

On the red carpet she said: "The characters are all so incredibly complex...I wanted to tackle a character that felt very multi-dimensional and had so much depth to her."

