All Of Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Too Cute Relationship Photos

15 December 2021, 15:58

Spider-Man co-stars-turned-couple Zendaya and Tom Holland have the cutest collection of pictures together!

Tom Holland and Zendaya are undoubtedly one of Hollywood’s favourite couples right now and the Spider-Man co-stars stop at nothing to capture fans’ hearts.

The talented duo has had a long-standing friendship since they were both cast in the Marvel movie in 2016.

Over the years they have faced a series of dating rumours, which they both denied in the past.

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Relationship Timeline: How Long Have They Been Dating?

Tom Holland and Zendaya star in Spider-Man together
Tom Holland and Zendaya star in Spider-Man together. Picture: Alamy
Zendaya and Tom Holland are the cutest couple around
Zendaya and Tom Holland are the cutest couple around. Picture: Alamy

However, as of summer 2021, the pair were spotted sharing a kiss in Tom’s car in Los Angeles, seemingly confirming their relationship.

This came as they had begun filming Spider-Man 3 together at the start of the year, leaving them endless time to hang out and grow closer.

In months since their kiss, the pair were pictured on a romantic holiday together as well as a wedding and have even shared adorable snaps on social media.

Tom Holland and Zendaya were cast in Spider-Man in 2016
Tom Holland and Zendaya were cast in Spider-Man in 2016. Picture: Alamy

It’s safe to say fans can’t get enough of the Peter Parker and MJ stars, who seem smitten with each other!

If you don’t believe us, take a look at all of the adorable photos of Tom and Zendaya together, which will probably make you extra emotional today…

Tom Holland and Zendaya captivated fans at the Spider-Man 3 premiere in Los Angeles

Tom Holland and Zendaya looked like a dream at the Spider-Man 3 premiere
Tom Holland and Zendaya looked like a dream at the Spider-Man 3 premiere. Picture: Getty
Tom Holland and Zendaya are the cutest red carpet couple
Tom Holland and Zendaya are the cutest red carpet couple. Picture: Getty

Tom Holland and Zendaya look loved-up at Spider-Man 3 promo

Tom Holland and Zendaya in December 2021
Tom Holland and Zendaya in December 2021. Picture: Getty
Zendaya and Tom Holland promoting Spider-Man 3
Zendaya and Tom Holland promoting Spider-Man 3. Picture: Alamy

Tom Holland shares adorable birthday post for girlfriend Zendaya

Tom Holland called Zendaya 'my MJ' in the sweet birthday post
Tom Holland called Zendaya 'my MJ' in the sweet birthday post. Picture: @tomholland2013/Instagram

Tom Holland and Zendaya at the Spider-Man: Far From Home premiere in 2019

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been friends for years
Tom Holland and Zendaya have been friends for years. Picture: Getty

Tom Holland and Zendaya on-set of Spider-Man 2 in 2018

Zendaya and Tom Holland as Peter Parker and MJ in action
Zendaya and Tom Holland as Peter Parker and MJ in action. Picture: Alamy

Tom Holland adorably introducing Zendaya on the red carpet at Spider-Man premiere in 2016

Tom Holland was just as in awe of Zendaya as us
Tom Holland was just as in awe of Zendaya as us. Picture: Alamy

