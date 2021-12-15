All Of Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Too Cute Relationship Photos

By Capital FM

Spider-Man co-stars-turned-couple Zendaya and Tom Holland have the cutest collection of pictures together!

Tom Holland and Zendaya are undoubtedly one of Hollywood’s favourite couples right now and the Spider-Man co-stars stop at nothing to capture fans’ hearts.

The talented duo has had a long-standing friendship since they were both cast in the Marvel movie in 2016.

Over the years they have faced a series of dating rumours, which they both denied in the past.

Tom Holland and Zendaya star in Spider-Man together. Picture: Alamy

Zendaya and Tom Holland are the cutest couple around. Picture: Alamy

However, as of summer 2021, the pair were spotted sharing a kiss in Tom’s car in Los Angeles, seemingly confirming their relationship.

This came as they had begun filming Spider-Man 3 together at the start of the year, leaving them endless time to hang out and grow closer.

In months since their kiss, the pair were pictured on a romantic holiday together as well as a wedding and have even shared adorable snaps on social media.

Tom Holland and Zendaya were cast in Spider-Man in 2016. Picture: Alamy

It’s safe to say fans can’t get enough of the Peter Parker and MJ stars, who seem smitten with each other!

If you don’t believe us, take a look at all of the adorable photos of Tom and Zendaya together, which will probably make you extra emotional today…

Tom Holland and Zendaya captivated fans at the Spider-Man 3 premiere in Los Angeles

Tom Holland and Zendaya looked like a dream at the Spider-Man 3 premiere. Picture: Getty

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the cutest red carpet couple. Picture: Getty

Tom Holland and Zendaya look loved-up at Spider-Man 3 promo

Tom Holland and Zendaya in December 2021. Picture: Getty

Zendaya and Tom Holland promoting Spider-Man 3. Picture: Alamy

Tom Holland shares adorable birthday post for girlfriend Zendaya

Tom Holland called Zendaya 'my MJ' in the sweet birthday post. Picture: @tomholland2013/Instagram

Tom Holland and Zendaya at the Spider-Man: Far From Home premiere in 2019

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been friends for years. Picture: Getty

Tom Holland and Zendaya on-set of Spider-Man 2 in 2018

Zendaya and Tom Holland as Peter Parker and MJ in action. Picture: Alamy

Tom Holland adorably introducing Zendaya on the red carpet at Spider-Man premiere in 2016

Tom Holland was just as in awe of Zendaya as us. Picture: Alamy

