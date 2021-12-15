All Of Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Too Cute Relationship Photos

On Air Now
15 December 2021
Spider-Man co-stars-turned-couple Zendaya and Tom Holland have the cutest collection of pictures together!
Tom Holland and Zendaya are undoubtedly one of Hollywood’s favourite couples right now and the Spider-Man co-stars stop at nothing to capture fans’ hearts.
The talented duo has had a long-standing friendship since they were both cast in the Marvel movie in 2016.
Over the years they have faced a series of dating rumours, which they both denied in the past.
Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Relationship Timeline: How Long Have They Been Dating?
However, as of summer 2021, the pair were spotted sharing a kiss in Tom’s car in Los Angeles, seemingly confirming their relationship.
This came as they had begun filming Spider-Man 3 together at the start of the year, leaving them endless time to hang out and grow closer.
In months since their kiss, the pair were pictured on a romantic holiday together as well as a wedding and have even shared adorable snaps on social media.
It’s safe to say fans can’t get enough of the Peter Parker and MJ stars, who seem smitten with each other!
If you don’t believe us, take a look at all of the adorable photos of Tom and Zendaya together, which will probably make you extra emotional today…
