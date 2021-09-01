Tom Holland Posts Cutest Message For Girlfriend Zendaya On Her Birthday: ‘My MJ’

Tom Holland just went Insta' official with Zendaya. Picture: Tom Holland/Instagram / Getty

By Capital FM

Tom Holland has finally confirmed he's dating Zendaya over on the ‘gram, sharing a sweet message for her birthday.

Spider-Man co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya have been dating for a matter of months, keeping their relationship out of the spotlight but failing to avoid the pesky paps during their many romantic day trips.

But on Zendaya’s 25th birthday the actor finally confirmed his relationship with his co-star, sharing a cute photo of them together alongside the sweetest message for his bae.

“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when you’re up xxx,” he casually, but oh so lovingly, wrote.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been friends since 2016. Picture: Getty

Tom Holland and Zendaya became friends on the Spider-Man film sets. Picture: Getty

In the adorbs pic, Zendaya poses with her head resting on Tom’s shoulder as she snaps them in his dressing room mirror.

Tom’s dressed in his Spider-Man suit with makeup cuts on his face, clearly fresh from a scene of their upcoming movie.

The couple have featured on each other’s social media profiles plenty of times, but not since their friendship turned romantic.

In July, Tom and Zendaya seemed to confirm they were more than just friends after all these years when they were pictured sharing a kiss in a parked car.

Tom Holland and Zendaya attended a wedding together this summer. Picture: Instagram

The following month they were seen at a wedding together and they’ve even been on their first romantic vacay.

The stars have been besties since 2016 when they were cast in Spider-Man, continuously denying any signs of romance whenever they were quizzed on their relationship.

And just look at them now… awh!

