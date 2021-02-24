Tom Holland & Zendaya Hilariously Prank Fans Over Spider-Man 3’s New Title

24 February 2021, 13:37

Zendaya and Tom Holland had a hilarious exchange on Instagram.
Zendaya and Tom Holland had a hilarious exchange on Instagram. Picture: PA/Instagram

Spider-Man 3 stars Zendaya, Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon have been pranking fans over the title of their upcoming movie.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

The stars of Spider-Man 3 have been teasing fans about the upcoming movie title for the sequel of Spider-Man: Far From Home, and it has been keeping fans well and truly entertained.

Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon had a hilarious exchange on social media about the potential names for the Marvel movie’s sequel and it’s fair to say people were left pretty confused!

It all started when Tom shared a snap on his Instagram page, with him as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as his girlfriend MJ and Jacob as his BFF Ned Leeds, alongside a title card for the upcoming film.

The card read Spider-Man: Phone Home, as he captioned the post: “So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. Can’t wait for you lot to see what we have been up to. Love from Atlanta."

Malcolm and Marie star Zendaya then took to the comments to pen: “What the hell,” whilst Jacob wrote: “Woah woah… wait… why is your different?!?”, and so the trolling continued.

Jacob then shared a post with a different image of the stars, alongside a title card which read, Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker, adding: “We’re so excited to share the TITLE of our new movie!! Swipe right for the big reveal!! Also enjoy this exclusive still from the movie, just an extra gift from us [kiss emoji] [sic].”

The Euphoria actress went on to share a similar post of her and her co-stars, this time with the title reading, Spider-Man: Home Slice, with the caption: “So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. So proud of this one...FOS is back!"

Tom Holland and Zendaya pranked fans on Instagram.
Tom Holland and Zendaya pranked fans on Instagram. Picture: PA

At this point, it was fair to say that fans had caught on to the prank, especially after Tom and Jacob joked they would be ‘calling’ their director, Jon Watts, following Zendaya’s post.

So, it’s safe to say we don’t have a title for the new movie just yet, but we do have a release date, so that’s something - right?!

Spider-Man (and the unknown title) is set to drop on December 17, 2021.

