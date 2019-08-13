How Can I Watch Euphoria In The UK And Who's In The Cast With Zendaya & Jacob Elordi?

Euphoria has been a huge hit with fans. Picture: HBO

Euphoria has been a huge hit with fans all over the world. But how do you watch it in the UK?

Unless you live in a cave, you’ll know Euphoria is the teen drama that everybody is hooked on right now.

Not only is the HBO show produced by Drake, it also has a pretty impressive cast, including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer and Barbie Ferreira.

HBO's Euphoria Soundtrack: BTS' Jungkook's Single Features In Season Finale

Here's how you can watch it in the UK:

HBO

The entire first episode can be streamed for free, thanks to HBO and the network is currently doing a free trial week.

Amazon

If you prefer to stream your favourite shows on Amazon, you can add HBO access to your account.

NowTV

If you're a No TV customer, good news! The entire eight-episode series has also been released so you can binge-watch the entire thing on there.

Sky Altantic

The hit show is being shown weekly on Sky Atlantic on Tuesday nights at 10pm.

Euphoria hit the headlines last month after airing an animated sex scene featuring One Direction members Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles.

Louis lashed out at the programme at the time, writing on Twitter: “I can categorically say that I was not contacted nor did I approve it.”

Download Our Free App To Keep Up With All The Latest Showbiz News