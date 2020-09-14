Tom Holland Net Worth: How Much Is He Worth?

Tom Holland has made himself an incredible net worth. Picture: Getty

Tom Holland has built up an incredible net worth at just 24 years old.

Tom Holland hit the spotlight after starring as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Homecoming, with roles in the film’s sequels and several Marvel Cinematic Universe projects building him a huge fanbase of his own.

He’s also got a busy few years lined up after being cast in some huge films, one of which is released this month, The Devil All The Time, alongside Robert Pattinson.

After so much success at just 24 years old, how much is Tom’s net worth? Let’s take a look…

What is Tom Holland’s net worth?

Tom Holland starred in 2020 film Onward. Picture: Getty

Tom has a reported net worth of around £12million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, his base salary per film today is between £3-4million.

Aged 14, Tom starred in The Impossible and later played the role of Billy in Billy Elliot the Musical.

In 2016, when he was just 20 he played Peter Parker / Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War before taking the lead title in the Spider-Man: Homecoming film series a year later.

He reprised his role for the 2019 sequel Spider-Man: Far from Home and in 2021 he will return for the third in the sequels.

And at the start of 2020 he voiced Ian Lightfoot in Disney/Pixar animation Onward, cementing his status as a household name.

