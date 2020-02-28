Exclusive

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

Fans have been rallying behind the Spider-Man star to portray Flynn Rider in Disney's upcoming movie, but Tom Holland rejected the role.

After the news that Disney were releasing a live-action Tangled movie soon, fans took to Twitter to suggest Tom Holland for the role of Flynn Rider.

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the Onward star stated that he wouldn't want the role; despite the support from his followers.

Tom Holland stars in Onward alongside Chris Pratt. Picture: Getty

"I really like that film," said the 23-year-old. "There's a lot of these live-action versions of animated films that I loved as a kid and I'm like 'I don't know if we need them'."

Whilst he later joked that he would be keen to play the protagonist, Rapunzel, many fans have opted for a different icon to play the titular character.

Many have petitioned to cast either Ariana Grande or Taylor Swift in the role, comparing their appearances to that of the animated character's.

Some have claimed that the 'Shake It Off' pop star would be ideal for the role, given her blonde hair and green eyes, whilst others state that Ariana Grande's iconic ponytail would match Rapunzel's long locks.

Tangled was a massive success for Disney and grossed £454 million worldwide, so it's no surprise they’re following through with the new movie.

Tom Holland spoke to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

This live-action adaptation will be released after Disney's highly anticipated The Little Mermaid, which was set to star Harry Styles as Prince Eric.

However, the 'Adore You' singer told Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp exactly why he turned down the role, claiming that the shooting schedule didn't work with his tour dates, but still praised the film.

