WATCH: Tom Holland Rescues A Fan Who Was Being "Crushed" By Autograph Hunters

Tom Holland saved a fan who was being crushed against a barricade. Picture: Getty

The Spider-Man: Far From Home star threatened some autograph hunters after they were causing one girl to have a panic attack.

Tom Holland was signing autographs ahead of the release of his upcoming movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home, in New York, when one girl was suffering from a panic attack.

The fan, named Cass, took to Twitter to say that Tom threatened a bunch of men, saying "I'm gonna throw your sh*t on the ground if you keep pushing her".

> Tom Holland And Zendaya: Are The Spider-Man Co-Stars Dating?

“It’s okay I got you I got you” @TomHolland1996 🙃

This was absolutely INSANE and should NEVER happen....my neck was literally against the barricade with 30 grown men behind me pushing.... ridiculous how people act like you’re not only endangering fans safety but Toms as well🤯 pic.twitter.com/uey9VVMfBJ — cass ◟̽◞̽ (@NamelessCass) June 24, 2019

Later, Cass shared a short video of the incident, where Tom protects her. Cass can be heard saying "I'm literally having a panic attack", to which the Marvel actor supports her saying "It's okay - I've got you".

Cass also uploaded several photos of the autograph hunters' merchandise - including vinyl figures and signed posters on the floor, which were seemingly thrown down by Tom Holland.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

Some fans, however, claimed that it was also their memorabilia, due to the aggressive nature of the autograph hunters. One fan claimed that she was "trampled" to the ground by the grown men seeking an autograph.

Others claimed they were scared by the chaos. Cass went on to thank Tom for his support, saying "he calmed me down cause I was legitimately shaking and risked it all for me".