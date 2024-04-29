Love Island Fan Fave Couple Announce Their Engagement

29 April 2024, 15:34

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan won their series of Love Island UK
Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan won their series of Love Island UK. Picture: Instagram: @sanamiee/@kaifagan_

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island series nine winners Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan have gotten engaged just one year since leaving the villa in 2023!

Love Islands Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan have officially gotten engaged in Cambridge just over one year after they left the Love Island Villa in 2023.

The couple, both aged 25, were crowned the winners of the winter series of the reality show and became fan favourites after it was realised they were the show’s first winning couple of colour, snagging 44% of the total votes in the final.

The pair were photographed in Cambridge in late April 2024, with Sanam glowing in a white body con dress and Kair dressed to the ninths in a matching white shirt and jacket.

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan have been together over a year since leaving the villa in 2023
Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan have been together over a year since leaving the villa in 2023. Picture: Instagram: @kaifagan_

Kai uploaded a small carousel on Instagram of their special moment as he got down on one new on a local punt.

From the photos it looks like after Kai popped the question, the pair shared a romantic kiss and celebrated with some champagne!

The future groom’s post on Instagram included a caption that read, “Introducing the next Mrs Fagan.”

“Beautiful, Caring, Loving and Smart are just some of the words that describe you. I love loving you, I love you and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Ex-Islander Dami Hope wrote under the post, "Omg this the most beautiful thing to wake up to."

Tasha Ghouri from series 8 also commented "AHHHH!!!!! this is beautiful, congratulations to two amazing people.”

The pair have been a breath of fresh air after a series of Love Island breakups, the most recent of which from the All Stars season. Anton Danyluk and Georgia Harrison as well as Callum Jones and Jess Gale have recently crashed and burned.

But it seems like Sanam and Kai know they’ve been crushing it in the love game after they did an interview with OK! in early April 2024 where they shared their secret to a happy relationship.

Kai told the magazine, “The difference between Love Island couples and ordinary couples is that there is a lot of pressure on the relationship when you leave the villa.”

“What makes Sanam and I different is that you have to decide what you want more: the fame that comes with the show, or the person you're in a relationship with.”

“You get invited to parties but we wanted each other more than that lifestyle. We enjoy every moment together and we do things the other person is interested in, too.”

The pair were serious about one another from the get-go and moved in with each other just months after leaving the villa in 2023.

The fan-favourites have been favourites for a reason, the couple have kept themselves to a humble lifestyle after the show.

Sanam even went back to social work after leaving the villa, despite her co-stars all having attempted building careers in social media influencing.

