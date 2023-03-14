Love Island 2023 Voting Figures Revealed After Kai & Sanam Make History

14 March 2023, 12:36

The voting percentage for Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan’s winter Love Island 2023 win is in!

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan were crowned the winners of winter Love Island 2023 and the voting figures have revealed they won by a pretty big percentage!

The couple became the nation’s favourite on series 9 after meeting during Casa Amor, with them now making history as the first Casa Amor couple to win the series.

Love Island Fans Notice Flaw In This Year’s ‘Winner Theory’

Why There Was No Split Or Steal In The Love Island Final

They beat out runners-up Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins for the £50K cash prize, but just how much did they win by?

Here’s a breakdown of the voting figures for winter Love Island 2023...

The Love Island 2023 finalists
The Love Island 2023 finalists. Picture: ITV2
Kai and Sanam won Love Island 2023
Kai and Sanam won Love Island 2023. Picture: ITV2/Twitter

The voting figures for Love Island 2023:

Here's how much Kai and Sanam won by:

  • Kai and Sanam – 44%
  • Ron and Lana – 30%
  • Tom and Samie – 24%
  • Shaq and Tanya – 2%
Kai and Sanam made history as the first Casa Amor couple to win Love Island
Kai and Sanam made history as the first Casa Amor couple to win Love Island. Picture: ITV2
Love Island's Ron and Lana were runners-up to Kai and Sanam
Love Island's Ron and Lana were runners-up to Kai and Sanam. Picture: ITV2
Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island 2022
Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island 2022. Picture: Shutterstock

According to ITV, just under 800,000 votes were cast in total in the final, with 343,241 of these going to the winning couple, Kai and Sanam.

Meanwhile, Ron and Lana received 235,996 votes, third place couple Tom Clare and Samie Elishi bagged 185,572 votes, and fourth place’s Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga received 19,753 votes.

Despite being a huge win for Kai and Sanam, this isn’t the biggest margin won by former contestants as last year’s winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti won by a landslide, receiving 63.7% of the public vote.

However, the biggest win in Love Island history was Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham in 2018, who had nearly 80% of the overall vote.

