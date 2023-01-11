Tanya Manhenga's Love Island Fact File: Age, Job, Instagram & More

Tanya Manhenga is headed to the villa. Picture: Tanya Manhenga/Instagram/ITV

Consider this your Love Island fact file on Tanya Manhenga, find out all the details on her job, her age and what she's said ahead of her reality television debut!

By Savannah Roberts

Love Island is back, and the 'winter' edition of the ITV2 series is just around the corner!

Tanya Manhenga is headed to the new South African villa as one of the original ten contestants on the show, and Love Island fans are already desperate to know more about the beauty.

We sat down with Tanya ahead of her villa entrance – which is set to air on January 16th – read on to find out where her head is at before she graces our television screens.

Everything you need to know about the Islander, from her age to her job to her thoughts on the new social media ban...

Tanya Manhenga is one of the original 10 islanders. Picture: ITV

How old is Tanya Manhenga? What is her job & where is she from?

Tanya Manhenga is 22 years old and works not only as an influencer but as a biomedical science student too!

She hails from Liverpool but is already in Cape Town, South Africa preparing to spend the next six weeks in a brand-new villa (and hopefully find love along the way).

Tanya Manhenga is "all for" the new Instagram ban

Ahead of her Love Island arrival, Tanya spoke to Capital along with other press about her thoughts on the show's new social media protocol.

She revealed that initially, she had reservations about the restrictions put on the Islander's Instagram accounts: "At first I was like, 'I don't know how that's going to be'."

Tanya spoke about how the switch-up will be a positive change for the Islander's loved ones who would be running the accounts whilst they're in the villa.

"Trolls and stuff like that, if there's a way to lessen the trolls that you get then I'm all for it," the student explained.

Tanya spoke about the new social media ban. Picture: Tanya Manhenga/Instagram

What's Tanya Manhenga's Instagram?

Tanya's Instagram account can be found under @talkswithtt_, expect everything from jaw-dropping fits to envious holiday snapshots on her feed.

At the time of writing, the 22-year-old boasts 21.1K followers, but we know it won't stay that way for long once Love Island airs!

The caption on her last post gave a cheeky nod to her exciting new year plans, she wrote: "Calm before the storm."

Tanya 'forgot' about her Love Island application

The Liverpudlian lass revealed to us that she started her Love Island application but swiftly forgot about it until she got a call from producers asking if she was still interested.

"I got a phone call when I was at uni saying, 'Oh are you still interested?' and I was like, 'Well yeah, I'm still single," Tanya said.

She explained why she signed up for the show: "The dates are not working, the boys are boring, and it's just not working.

"So I was like actually what about Love Island? Like, let's see if it actually works."

