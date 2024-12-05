Love Island’s Jess teases new man after Ayo split and fans think it’s another Islander

Love Island's Jess Spencer has debuted a new man. Picture: Getty/TikTok: @jessleighanne_

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island's Jess Spencer appears to have a new man in her life after her split with Ayo Okudoya.

Love Island 2024 was a rollercoaster from day one when TOWIE’s own Joey Essex arrived as a bombshell.

The season that starred the likes of Mimii Ngulube, Ayo Okudoya, Grace Jackson, Jessy Potts, Matilda Draper, Reuben Collins, Sean Stone, Harriett Blackmore, Ronnie Vint provided some of the most dramatic plot lines the show has ever seen.

For example, the love triangle between Mimii, Ayo and Jessica Spencer who came into the picture in Casa Amor. After ultimately picking Jess, she and Ayo placed fourth in the series while Mimii and Josh Oyinsan won.

Sadly both couples have since broken up since leaving the villa and from a recent social post, it looks like Jess has officially moved on.

Love Island Jess and Ayo split in October 2024. Picture: Channel 4

At the beginning of December, Jess posted a short six-second clip on TikTok to the Saturday Night Live song ‘Big Boys’ by SZA.

In it, she was walking outside with a man next to her and a big smile on her face. The man then proceeded to put an arm around her and pulled her towards him in an affectionate manner.

The lyrics to the song read: It’s cuffin’ season and all the girls be needin’/ Need a big boy.

The term ‘cuffin’ season,’ is slang for when single people look to get into a relationship to stay warm during the cold winter months.

Love Island's Jess Spencer hints at new relationship

The tongue-in-cheek choice of song seemed to be Jess’ way of debuting her new man and fans have been freaking out in the comment section. Most of them were ecstatic for their favourite Islander to have found love again and a number of the fans are now convinced that the new man is actually a familiar face.

“Guys I think it’s Sammy Root… FLIP,” one commenter typed below the video, while a second agreed, writing, “ITS SAMMY ROOT,” in a separate comment.

Sammy Root starred in the 2023 series of Love Island and he won the show alongside Jess Harding. However, the pair didn’t last outside the villa, breaking up just two months after leaving the show.

Sammy Root headed into Love Island as a bombshell. Picture: ITV2

Now fans are convinced he may be the mystery man in Jess’ video after they attempted to match up both men's tattoos.

“It is if u look at his tattoos etc It's the same,” one viewer commented as they tried to convince others that the mystery man’s tattoos were the same as Sam’s, however not everyone was in agreement in the comment section.

Another fan noted a neck tattoo on the man in the video that proved it couldn’t be Sam: “If you slow down the vid and pause it you can see he has a neck tattoo Sammy doesn’t have that.”

However, yet another superfan combatted this after they claimed that Sam had recently shown off a new tattoo on his Snapchat: “he posted to his snap story that he got a new tattoo…..”

Love Island's Jess Spencer seems to have debuted a new man. Picture: Tiktok: @jessleighanne_

