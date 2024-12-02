Love Island’s Grace Jackson reportedly dating Premier League footballer

Love Island's Grace Jackson and footballer Marcus Rashford are dating. Picture: Instagram: @gracexrosa, Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island's Grace Jackson is reportedly dating Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford, after being paired up with ex Joey Essex in the villa earlier in 2024.

Love Island’s Grace Jackson was the epitome of well… grace during the 2024 season of the reality dating show which saw her couple up with her ex, TOWIE’s own Joey Essex.

Starring alongside the likes of Mimii Ngulube, Ayo Okudoya, Jessica Spencer, Matilda Draper, Sean Stone, the couple eventually split ways at Casa Amor when Joey returned with Jessy Potts.

Whilst Grace eventually recoupled with Reuben Collins, it wasn’t meant to be as the pair called it quits just weeks after leaving the villa. But now Grace may have a new man on her arm and it’s none other than Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.

Joey Essex's ex Grace Jackson entered the villa as a bombshell in June 2024. Picture: ITV

According to the tabloids, the reality star and the footballer have been spotted out and about in Cheshire on several dates over the last few months.

A source claiming to be a friend told the publication: “Marcus and Grace have been quietly spending time together and he has whisked her on numerous dates around Cheshire... They get on really well and have lots in common.”

Prior to Grace, Marcus was engaged to his childhood sweetheart Lucia Loi but things ended between them in 2023 after it was reported that the relationship had "ran its course."

Grace paired up with Joey Essex first on Love Island. Picture: Instagram: @gracexrosa

When Grace and Reuben ended things in 2024, they revealed it was due to their busy schedules and geographical distance, with Grace residing in Manchester while Reuben was based in London.

However, distance won’t be a problem for Marcus and Grace with Marcus living in Manchester while he builds his mansion out in the Cheshire countryside, a 50-minute drive from the city.

The pair both share similar jet-setting lifestyles, something that Grace mentioned was important to her prior to entering the villa over the summer: “I like to go out and go abroad a lot.

“It's the life that I want, and it helps with my business… To sit in and be single, I can't understand why I would do that in my peak and my mid-20s.”

Marcus Rashford plays for Manchester United. Picture: Getty

Grace’s Instagram account sits at almost 600,000 followers and since leaving the villa she has been raking in brand deals and sponsorships with the likes of Boohoo, White Fox and Guess.

The blonde marketing genius even signed a six-figure deal with EGO with whom she released her own collection earlier in the year.

With Grace more than able to hold her own alongside a footballer, who reportedly signed a contract worth over £300,000, these two may be the perfect match, we’ll have to keep our eyes peeled at Marcus’ next game to see if Grace is slaying in the crowds.

