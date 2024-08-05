Which Love Island 2024 Couples Are Still Together?

5 August 2024, 17:32

The latest on Love Island's summer 2024 couples
The latest on Love Island's summer 2024 couples. Picture: ITV2/Shutterstock/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island fans want to know which couples are still together from the 2024 summer series, including the likes of Joey Essex and Jessy Potts, Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan and Ciaran Davies and Nicole Samuel.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island summer 2024 only just wrapped and there’s already been one split and one couple moving in together! Things really move fast after villa life.

Hugo and Jess were the first couple to breakup, calling it quits just one day after watching the final together, while finalists like winners Mimii and Josh, Ciaran and Nicole and Ayo and Jessica are still going strong at the time of writing.

And let’s not forget all the couples who left hand in hand when they were dumped, like Grace and Reuben and Harriet and Ronnie, who wasted no time in going on dates once they got back to the UK.

But which couples from Love Island 2024 are still together, and who has split? Let’s take a look.

Which 2024 Love Island couples are still together?

Mimii and Josh are Love Island summer 2024's winners
Mimii and Josh are Love Island summer 2024's winners. Picture: ITV2

Are Mimii and Josh still together?

Mimii and Josh made history as the first Black couple to win Love Island UK and the couple are very much still together.

In an interview with OK! magazine a few days after they were crowned the winners, Mimii said they were taking things slow.

Asked whether they had plans to move in, she said: “We haven’t really had the conversation about moving in. We’re just taking each day that comes. The whole experience is going to be different now that we’re outside of the villa. So, we’re just going to navigate that and actually be in the real world and see what happens. But it’s just so exciting to do new things together. I will be in and out of London and Josh will be coming to Portsmouth whether he likes it or not.”

Ciaran and Nicole came second on Love Island
Ciaran and Nicole came second on Love Island. Picture: Shutterstock

Are Nicole and Ciaran still together?

Runners up Nicole and Ciaran are indeed still together, they’ve even moved in together! The couple shared their relationship update on Instagram live after a fan asked whether they’d moved in and they looked so excited to be living together in Wales.

Nicole and Ciaran got together right at the start of season 11, even surviving the ultimate test of Casa Amor and reuniting after a few days apart in the villa without any hiccups.

Matilda and Sean came third on Love Island 2024
Matilda and Sean came third on Love Island 2024. Picture: Shutterstock

Are Sean and Matilda still together?

Matilda and Sean are still together at the time of writing, after coming in third place this summer.

Self-professed ‘candy man’ Sean and recruitment consultant Matilda hit it off from the moment they met, but faced some challenges when Sean kissed new girl Diamanté in Casa Amor. However, they managed to move past it and eventually became exclusive while in the villa. They also exchanged, ‘I love you’ during the final episode.

Ayo and Jess reached the final of Love Island 2024
Ayo and Jess reached the final of Love Island 2024. Picture: Ayo Odukoya/Instagram

Are Ayo and Jessica still together?

Ayo and Jess are very much still together, getting stronger by the day after a rocky start to their Love Island journey during Casa Amor.

Ayo was originally coupled up with Mimii, but had his head turned by Jessica when she arrived as a Casa Amor bombshell. When Mimii returned with the hopes of reuniting with him, Ayo was full of guilt but days later bombshell Josh arrived and stole her heart.

After that, Ayo and Jess went from strength to strength and reached fourth place in the final.

Joey Essex and Jessy Potts were dumped from Love Island a few days before the final
Joey Essex and Jessy Potts were dumped from Love Island a few days before the final. Picture: Joey Essex/Instagram

Are Joey and Jessy still together?

Joey and Jessy are still together after being dumped from the villa by their fellow Islanders days before the final. A week after they were dumped, they confirmed on Instagram that they’re exclusive and have already done their first joint interview in OK! Magazine, where they even chatted about having kids.

Asked if Jessy will move into his Essex mansion, Joey said: “We’ve not even discussed where we’ll live, what house we’ll buy… Maybe that’s a conversation for next week.” as Jessy added “To be honest, I think we’re just enjoying how it’s going and seeing what happens when we spend time together on the outside. It’s already so different – from being listened to and watched every day like we were in the villa. But, yeah, I’m sure we’ll spend a lot of time together and see how it progresses.”

Grace and Reuben were dumped from Love Island days before the final
Grace and Reuben were dumped from Love Island days before the final. Picture: ITV2

Are Grace and Reuben still together?

Grace and Reuben are thought to still be together, but at the time of writing they’re yet to post a photo of one another on their respective Instagram accounts.

However, after Grace posted a photo from the GRM Gala with co-star Omar Nyame, who she’d briefly got to know while in the villa before he was dumped, a source confirmed to the tabloids she and Reuben are still seeing each other.

Love Island: Uma decided to leave when Wil was dumped
Love Island: Uma decided to leave when Wil was dumped. Picture: ITV2

Are Wil and Uma still together?

Wil and Uma are still very much together after she followed him out the villa the day he was dumped following a public vote.

She said when they returned home and shared their first photo together: “First of many date nights!! Yay. So happy to be out with my blueberry wouldn’t have wanted it to go any other way. Thank you for all the support and the lovely messages. Lots of love to absolutely everyone.”

Harriet and Ronnie continued seeing each other after being dumped from Love Island
Harriet and Ronnie continued seeing each other after being dumped from Love Island. Picture: Ronnie Vint/Instagram

Are Harriet and Ronnie still together?

Harriet and Ronnie were dumped just a few weeks into Love Island, but the couple are still going strong in the outside world. Just a few days after the final they shared the selfie above and captioned it: "Winning in our eyes."

On Olivia Attwood's podcast Ronnie confirmed they were still dating, but weren't exactly boyfriend and girlfriend yet.

He explained: "Since we've been out we’re still together, I don't know how to say it because obviously you're coupled up in there, so everyone thinks you're in a couple. Obviously we're not, but we are with each other."

He continued: "I'd say we’re seeing each other, not boyfriend and girlfriend but we are seeing each other, and we've been out on dates since the villa. We're just seeing how things are going and they're going really well so far."

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

The Love Island curse sees couples split within weeks of leaving the villa

Love Island Curse Threatens 2024 Couples

Hugo Godfrey has confirmed when he and Jess White split

Love Island’s Hugo Finally Confirms When He And Jess Split Following Pictures Of Him Kissing Another Contestant
Hugo and Jess have split days after watching the Love Island final together

Love Island’s Hugo Pictured Kissing Another Contestant Despite Attending Final With Jess

Joey Essex claims he would 'switch it on' when drama was needed in the villa

Joey Essex Admits He ‘Switched On’ The Drama When Needed On Love Island

Are Grace and Reuben still daring outside the villa?

Are Love Island's Grace And Reuben Still Together?

Hot On Capital

Finneas Slams Viral Video Accusing Billie Eilish Of Being "Predatory" On Charli XCX 'Guess' Verse

Finneas Slams Viral Video Accusing Billie Eilish Of Being "Predatory" On Charli XCX 'Guess' Verse
House of the Dragon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News

House of the Dragon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News

Hailey and Justin Bieber smiling and cradling baby bump

Are Hailey And Justin Bieber Having A Baby Girl Or Boy? The Latest Clues

Sabrina Carpenter 'Slim Pickins' Lyrics Meaning Explained

The Hilarious Meaning Behind Sabrina Carpenter's 'Slim Pickins' Lyrics Explained

Zac Efron on the red carpet for Family Affair next to a picture of him in a white t-shirt and beanie hat

What Happened To Zac Efron? Actor Breaks Silence After Being Hospitalised

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News

Who Killed Andie Bell In A Good Girl's Guide To Murder? The Ending Explained

Who Killed Andie Bell In A Good Girl's Guide To Murder? The Ending Explained

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

When does Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) come out?

When Does 'Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)' Come Out? All The 'Debut (Taylor's Version)' Clues So Far

Taylor Swift

Millie Bobby Brown reveals she wants to play Britney Spears

Millie Bobby Brown Reveals She Wants To Play Britney Spears In Her Biopic

Alex Newell | My Life In 20

Alex Newell: 'I Really Love Men! I'm Like Samantha Jones From Sex And The City!' | My Life In 20
Team GB House

Team GB House At The Paris 2024 Olympic Games: How To Visit, Tickets, Location And Events

Emily in Paris series four has reportedly been filmed already

When Is Emily In Paris Season 4 Coming Out? Release Dates, Trailer, Cast And What Will Happen
The Spicy Meaning Behind Charli xcx And Billie Eilish's 'Guess' Lyrics Explained

The Spicy Meaning Behind Charli xcx And Billie Eilish's 'Guess' Lyrics Explained

Dylan Sprouse Explains Why He Refused To Say Fat Jokes In The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody Script

Dylan Sprouse Explains Why He Refused To Say Fat Jokes In The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody Script
What Is Brat Summer? Are You Brat? The Meaning Behind The Iconic Charli XCX Trend Explained

What Is Brat Summer? Are You Brat? The Meaning Behind The Iconic Charli XCX Trend Explained
Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news

When Does Reputation (Taylor's Version) Come Out? Here's What Taylor Swift Has Teased So Far

Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez Claps Back At Fan Who Says The "Old Her" Wouldn't Date Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez Claps Back At Fan Who Says The "Old Her" Wouldn't Date Benny Blanco

More Movies & TV News

Will there be a second season of Squid Game?

Squid Game Season 2 Release Date Confirmed

Love Island's Matilda Draper joined the Love Island villa on the 19th of June

5 Facts About Love Island's Matilda Draper Including Age, Job, Religion & Celebrity Admirer
Get to know Love Island contestant Sean Stone

5 Facts About Love Island's Sean Stone Including Age, Job And Height

Meet Love Island's Josh Sunday Oyinsan

Love Island's Josh Oyinsan, Age, Height, Football Team, Premier League Pal & More

Meet Jess Spencer one of the Love Island girls

Who Is Love Island's Jessica Spencer? Her Age, Job, Instagram And More

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset