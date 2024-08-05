Which Love Island 2024 Couples Are Still Together?

The latest on Love Island's summer 2024 couples. Picture: ITV2/Shutterstock/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island fans want to know which couples are still together from the 2024 summer series, including the likes of Joey Essex and Jessy Potts, Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan and Ciaran Davies and Nicole Samuel.

Love Island summer 2024 only just wrapped and there’s already been one split and one couple moving in together! Things really move fast after villa life.

Hugo and Jess were the first couple to breakup, calling it quits just one day after watching the final together, while finalists like winners Mimii and Josh, Ciaran and Nicole and Ayo and Jessica are still going strong at the time of writing.

And let’s not forget all the couples who left hand in hand when they were dumped, like Grace and Reuben and Harriet and Ronnie, who wasted no time in going on dates once they got back to the UK.

But which couples from Love Island 2024 are still together, and who has split? Let’s take a look.

Which 2024 Love Island couples are still together?

Mimii and Josh are Love Island summer 2024's winners. Picture: ITV2

Are Mimii and Josh still together?

Mimii and Josh made history as the first Black couple to win Love Island UK and the couple are very much still together.

In an interview with OK! magazine a few days after they were crowned the winners, Mimii said they were taking things slow.

Asked whether they had plans to move in, she said: “We haven’t really had the conversation about moving in. We’re just taking each day that comes. The whole experience is going to be different now that we’re outside of the villa. So, we’re just going to navigate that and actually be in the real world and see what happens. But it’s just so exciting to do new things together. I will be in and out of London and Josh will be coming to Portsmouth whether he likes it or not.”

Ciaran and Nicole came second on Love Island. Picture: Shutterstock

Are Nicole and Ciaran still together?

Runners up Nicole and Ciaran are indeed still together, they’ve even moved in together! The couple shared their relationship update on Instagram live after a fan asked whether they’d moved in and they looked so excited to be living together in Wales.

Nicole and Ciaran got together right at the start of season 11, even surviving the ultimate test of Casa Amor and reuniting after a few days apart in the villa without any hiccups.

Matilda and Sean came third on Love Island 2024. Picture: Shutterstock

Are Sean and Matilda still together?

Matilda and Sean are still together at the time of writing, after coming in third place this summer.

Self-professed ‘candy man’ Sean and recruitment consultant Matilda hit it off from the moment they met, but faced some challenges when Sean kissed new girl Diamanté in Casa Amor. However, they managed to move past it and eventually became exclusive while in the villa. They also exchanged, ‘I love you’ during the final episode.

Ayo and Jess reached the final of Love Island 2024. Picture: Ayo Odukoya/Instagram

Are Ayo and Jessica still together?

Ayo and Jess are very much still together, getting stronger by the day after a rocky start to their Love Island journey during Casa Amor.

Ayo was originally coupled up with Mimii, but had his head turned by Jessica when she arrived as a Casa Amor bombshell. When Mimii returned with the hopes of reuniting with him, Ayo was full of guilt but days later bombshell Josh arrived and stole her heart.

After that, Ayo and Jess went from strength to strength and reached fourth place in the final.

Joey Essex and Jessy Potts were dumped from Love Island a few days before the final. Picture: Joey Essex/Instagram

Are Joey and Jessy still together?

Joey and Jessy are still together after being dumped from the villa by their fellow Islanders days before the final. A week after they were dumped, they confirmed on Instagram that they’re exclusive and have already done their first joint interview in OK! Magazine, where they even chatted about having kids.

Asked if Jessy will move into his Essex mansion, Joey said: “We’ve not even discussed where we’ll live, what house we’ll buy… Maybe that’s a conversation for next week.” as Jessy added “To be honest, I think we’re just enjoying how it’s going and seeing what happens when we spend time together on the outside. It’s already so different – from being listened to and watched every day like we were in the villa. But, yeah, I’m sure we’ll spend a lot of time together and see how it progresses.”

Grace and Reuben were dumped from Love Island days before the final. Picture: ITV2

Are Grace and Reuben still together?

Grace and Reuben are thought to still be together, but at the time of writing they’re yet to post a photo of one another on their respective Instagram accounts.

However, after Grace posted a photo from the GRM Gala with co-star Omar Nyame, who she’d briefly got to know while in the villa before he was dumped, a source confirmed to the tabloids she and Reuben are still seeing each other.

Love Island: Uma decided to leave when Wil was dumped. Picture: ITV2

Are Wil and Uma still together?

Wil and Uma are still very much together after she followed him out the villa the day he was dumped following a public vote.

She said when they returned home and shared their first photo together: “First of many date nights!! Yay. So happy to be out with my blueberry wouldn’t have wanted it to go any other way. Thank you for all the support and the lovely messages. Lots of love to absolutely everyone.”

Harriet and Ronnie continued seeing each other after being dumped from Love Island. Picture: Ronnie Vint/Instagram

Are Harriet and Ronnie still together?

Harriet and Ronnie were dumped just a few weeks into Love Island, but the couple are still going strong in the outside world. Just a few days after the final they shared the selfie above and captioned it: "Winning in our eyes."

On Olivia Attwood's podcast Ronnie confirmed they were still dating, but weren't exactly boyfriend and girlfriend yet.

He explained: "Since we've been out we’re still together, I don't know how to say it because obviously you're coupled up in there, so everyone thinks you're in a couple. Obviously we're not, but we are with each other."

He continued: "I'd say we’re seeing each other, not boyfriend and girlfriend but we are seeing each other, and we've been out on dates since the villa. We're just seeing how things are going and they're going really well so far."

