Jessy Potts goes on revenge post spree as Joey Essex addresses their split

Jessy and Joey have now addressed their split. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Jessy Potts is embracing her 'post break up glow up' as Joey Essex speaks out on their split for the first time.

In the days after Joey Essex and Jessy Potts announced their break up two months after Love Island, Jessy has been doing what all hot girls do post break up, and that's unapologetically making her presence known!

While some might be mourning their split from a multi-millionaire, Jessy has been showing her followers that she's still thriving after her very public break up.

Taking to Instagram straight after their split went public she captioned a post, 'hot girl autumn?' and now she's addressed the break up head on in a TikTok.

Joey Essex and Jessy Potts recently made their red carpet debut. Picture: Getty

While on a brand trip in LA Jessy has taken part in a viral TikTok trend where you 'run away from the police'. In her video she's seen running down a street with the caption: "When I'm running away from the police and I hear them say 'suspect is having a post breakup glow up'"

Dressed in an adorable white Peppermayo dress Jessy turned towards the camera and posed, showing her followers that she's glowing after her split from former TOWIE star Joey.

Before this video she also posted a TikTok of her and former Love Island star Lucinda Strafford using a viral Kim Kardashian sound that says: "I don't know where we even left off?"

"You were still in the relationship."

"I was?"

"Yep."

"Damn."

Joey Essex and Jessy Potts went 'exclusive' after the show. Picture: Instagram

Jessy's posts come as Joey addressed their break up, telling Gossie: "'Unfortunately, we just parted ways. I wish her all the best."

They also quizzed him on whether he's going to be making an appearance on the confirmed second Love Island All Stars but he shut that down saying: "I mean not right now no that's definitely not in the pipeline right now."

