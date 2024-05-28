Love Island All Stars Returns In 2025 For Show's 10th Anniversary

Love Island All Stars will be back in 2025. Picture: Getty/Molly Smith/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island All Stars will return for another series in 2025, reuniting some iconic Islanders.

Love Island has announced that its All Stars series will be back for another season in 2025, where veteran Islanders reunite for a second chance at love.

The second All Stars series will commemorate Love Island’s 10th anniversary year.

ITV2 announced today: “Love Island fans are in for another All Star 2025, as Love Island All Stars returns to ITV2 and ITVX for a second series next year, celebrating a decade of the nation’s most popular dating show.

“Offering some of the show’s most memorable singletons from across its eleven series history a second chance at love, the series will return to its all star home in South Africa.”

Molly Smith and Tom Clare found romance on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV2

Mike Spencer, Creative Director at Lifed Entertainment said “What a perfect way to celebrate a decade of Love Island, by bringing back another all star class of Islanders for what will I’m sure be another vintage year of romance, drama and relationships.”

Love Island’s first All Stars series took place in South Africa earlier this year for the first time, where Islanders like Chris Taylor, Molly Smith, Tom Clare, Jess and Eve Gale, Liberty Poole and Georgia Steel returned to the villa.

Maya Jama will resume her Love Island hosting duties. Picture: ITV2

Molly arrived with ex-boyfriend Callum Jones despite neither of them knowing the other had signed up for the show, and Molly went on to win the show with Tom Clare.

The All Stars dynamic brought even more drama as viewers found out existing connections and former flings that had taken place between some of the contestants before the show.

It brought even more drama and more love triangles.

Exes Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole arrived on day one but seeing his ex led Jake to quit after he decided it wasn’t the right time or place to be looking for love again.

Meanwhile, Love Island season 11 begins on Monday 3rd June and the line-up has just been announced, unveiling a model, a makeup artist, a rugby player and a friend of Olivia Attwood and her husband Bradley Dack’s.

